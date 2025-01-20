 Fruit frenzy: Shoppers get ready for Lunar New Year holiday
Fruit frenzy: Shoppers get ready for Lunar New Year holiday

Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 18:54
Shoppers pick out fruit at the Namchon Agricultural Products Wholesale Market in Incheon on Jan. 20. [YONHAP]

Fruit is a popular gift choice during the Lunar New Year, which runs from Jan. 28 to 30 this year. Homeplus said preorders of fruit sets rose 13 percent this year, with demand for shine muscat grapes, kiwis and tangors surging 112 percent.
