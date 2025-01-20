 Korea earmarks $248 billion to support global trade under Trump
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea earmarks $248 billion to support global trade under Trump

Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 18:18
Representatives from government agencies and financial institutions of the Fin-eX, a discussion group for export financing support measures under the Ministry of Economy and Finance's One-Stop Export and Order Support Group, pose for a photo following a meeting in western Seoul on Monday. [MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE]

Representatives from government agencies and financial institutions of the Fin-eX, a discussion group for export financing support measures under the Ministry of Economy and Finance's One-Stop Export and Order Support Group, pose for a photo following a meeting in western Seoul on Monday. [MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND FINANCE]

 
Korea is providing a record 360 trillion won ($248 billion) in financing for exporters in an effort to stabilize the global trade environment as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump comes to power again.
 
The Export-Import Bank of Korea has earmarked 50 trillion won in financial backing for advanced technology sectors such as semiconductors and EV batteries over the next five years. The Korea Trade Insurance Corporation will provide trade insurance services worth 100 trillion won with lower interest rates and higher guarantee limits for small and midsize exporters in cooperation with seven major banks in the country.
 

Related Article

 
The government also increased its budget for foreign exchange risk insurance from its previous 1.2 trillion won to 1.4 trillion won, and also expanded spending for trade support initiatives, such as overseas industry conventions and trade delegations, from 2.1 trillion won to 2.9 trillion won. 
 
The Trump administration has proposed a blanket tariff on all imports to the United States to boost domestic manufacturing, fueling concerns for Korea's export-driven economy. A universal tariff of 10 to 20 percent on all imports could reduce Korea’s exports to the United States by 9.3 percent to 13.1 percent, resulting in a decline in the country’s nominal value added by 7.9 trillion won to 10.6 trillion won, according to a report by the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics & Trade published on Dec. 26.
 
The support measures were discussed during a meeting of the Fin-eX, a multiagency consultation group on export finance launched last October, in western Seoul on Monday. The plan, which was previously announced on Jan. 2 as part of the 2025 Economic Policy Directions, ups export financing support from the previous year’s 355 trillion won.
 
“With the rise in external uncertainties driven by the launch of the new U.S. administration, there are concerns over its potential implications on Korean companies’ export operations,” said Kim Dong-joon, vice chief of the Finance Ministry’s One-Stop Export and Order Support Group, who chaired the Monday meeting.
 
“We will bolster the monitoring of industries facing higher risks, such as chips and EV batteries, while also continuously developing financial support measures with the Fin-eX to help high-potential industries — including defense, nuclear plants and shipbuilding —expand exports by leveraging Korea-U.S. ties.”

BY SHIN HA-NEE [[email protected]]
tags Korea Export Trump

More in Economy

Ottogi raises cup bap prices 12.5 percent

Fruit frenzy: Shoppers get ready for Lunar New Year holiday

DP chief meets with banks as party shifts focus to economy

Seafood in the sun, kind of: Fresh catches dry in Busan

Korea earmarks $248 billion to support global trade under Trump

Related Stories

Services are key to Korea becoming 10th largest exporter

Exports down

Won may weaken further as Trump's plans rattle market

Exports drop 16.1 percent during first 20 days of May

Korean jewelry exports hit record high of $430 million last year
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)