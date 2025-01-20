 Kospi opens higher ahead of Trump inauguration
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens higher ahead of Trump inauguration

Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 09:49
A screen in Hana Bank dealing room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Jan. 20. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank dealing room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Jan. 20. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened a tad higher Monday ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
 
The Kospi added 10.8 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,534.35 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
Trump is set to take office later in the day for his second four-year term with his inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C.
 
He has warned of protectionist trade policies, including higher tariffs, after his inauguration.
 
In Seoul, major shares started in mixed territory.
 
Samsung Electronics and SK hynix remained flat.
 
Posco Holdings gained 3.85 percent, and LG Energy Solution added 2.57 percent.
 
However, Hyundai Motor dropped 0.47 percent, and Hanmi Semiconductor declined 1.24 percent.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,457.9 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 0.4 won from the previous session.

Yonhap
tags Korea Donald Trump Kospi shares market

More in Finance

Kospi opens higher ahead of Trump inauguration

Woori Financial Group chair vows to enhance corporate value in letter to investors

Hanwha Life supports mental health in Indonesia with family care units

Kospi down 0.16% ahead of Trump's inauguration

Korean stock, forex markets to close on Jan. 27 for temporary holiday

Related Stories

Passion versus numbers (KOR)

As Korea's economy braces for implications of Trump policies, U.S. investments offer leverage

Kospi opens lower as semiconductor and auto shares see profit-taking

Kospi opens higher as investors watch Yoon impeachment vote

Kospi drops sharply as Fed signals fewer rate cuts for 2025
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)