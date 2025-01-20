Kospi opens higher ahead of Trump inauguration

Shares opened a tad higher Monday ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.The Kospi added 10.8 points, or 0.43 percent, to 2,534.35 in the first 15 minutes of trading.Trump is set to take office later in the day for his second four-year term with his inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C.He has warned of protectionist trade policies, including higher tariffs, after his inauguration.In Seoul, major shares started in mixed territory.Samsung Electronics and SK hynix remained flat.Posco Holdings gained 3.85 percent, and LG Energy Solution added 2.57 percent.However, Hyundai Motor dropped 0.47 percent, and Hanmi Semiconductor declined 1.24 percent.The local currency was trading at 1,457.9 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 0.4 won from the previous session.Yonhap