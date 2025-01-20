Trump meme coin launch drives Solana to record high
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 17:16
The price of Solana is displayed at the Bithumb Lounge in Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on the morning of Jan. 20. The cryptocurrency surged to an all-time high of $294.33 the same day following the apparent launch of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's meme coin on the Solana blockchain.
