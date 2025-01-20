Kangwon Land unveils wellness hub as health tourism radiates growth
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 09:01
With the growing older population and increasing interest in well-being, wellness health care is gaining global attention, including in Korea.
According to the Global Wellness Institute, the global wellness industry accounted for 5.6 percent of global GDP in 2022, with projections estimating it will rise to 8.6 percent by 2027. Meanwhile, the Korea International Trade Association reports that Korea’s wellness industry, valued at $113 billion, ranks as the ninth largest market worldwide.
Building on this global momentum, Kangwon Land, led by acting CEO Choi Cheol-kyoo, unveiled the High1 Wellness Center on the 15th floor of the High1 Grand Hotel, offering systematic and professional wellness programs.
At the opening ceremony, Choi and other Kangwon Land executives were joined by 10 representatives from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Korea Tourism Organization, the Gangwon State Hall and the Korea Wellness Industry Association.
The center delivers a comprehensive wellness experience, encompassing exercise, health care, natural healing and dietary improvement. A standout feature is the “Balance Care Zone” which spans 403 square meters (4,338 square feet). As the first dedicated health promotion space in the resort industry, it offers facilities such as diagnostic consultation rooms for personalized consulting, yoga and meditation spaces, and healing studios for indoor and outdoor programs. An outdoor garden adds to the serene experience. For those seeking structured health management, the center provides health assessments like Real PT and InBody measurements, offering tailored solutions based on the results.
Kangwon Land has also revamped the “Nature Healing Zone,” an evolution of its popular “Group Forest.” Located on the mid-slopes of the Baekdudaegan Mountain Range, this forest has been recognized as one of the Korea Forest Service’s Top 100 Premium Forests. Utilizing this natural asset, Kangwon Land offers a range of wellness programs designed to provide complete comfort and relaxation.
The enhanced “Nature Healing Zone” focuses on nature-centered experiences. New offerings such as “Barefoot Walking on Energy Stones,” “Foot Baths” and the “Forest Workshop,” which incorporates forest materials, are expected to resonate with senior and family customers alike. These activities emphasize reconnecting with nature, a key pillar of the wellness philosophy.
Additionally, Kangwon Land will officially launch its “6-Step Slimming Program” package on Jan. 24. This all in-one care service includes systematic health management, premium sleep accommodations and wellness meal plans.
“High1 Resort has established itself as the representative wellness tourist destination in Gangwon State, holding the title of ‘Outstanding Wellness Tourist Site’ for three consecutive years,” said Choi.
“We aim to elevate High1 Wellness through continuous content development and by meeting the evolving needs of our diverse customer base.”
BY LEE YEBIN [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)