 Genesis SUV on tarmac as Trump family flies to Washington for inauguration
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Genesis SUV on tarmac as Trump family flies to Washington for inauguration

Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 16:22
A white Genesis GV80 SUV was seen on Jan. 18 parked next to a U.S. military aircraft bringing incoming U.S. President Donald Trump and his family in West Palm, Florida, to Washington for his second inauguration. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A white Genesis GV80 SUV was seen on Jan. 18 parked next to a U.S. military aircraft bringing incoming U.S. President Donald Trump and his family in West Palm, Florida, to Washington for his second inauguration. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A white Genesis GV80 SUV was spotted on Saturday near a U.S. military aircraft carrying incoming U.S. President Donald Trump and his family in West Palm, Florida, to Washington for his second inauguration.
 
The SUV was parked near a C-32 dubbed Special Air Mission 47, according to video footage reported by multiple foreign media outlets, though the purpose of the vehicle remains unknown.
 

Related Article

 
The Genesis vehicle was seen when Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, boarded the aircraft. But it was not shown when the president-elect, his wife Melania Trump and son Barron boarded the airplane about 50 minutes later.
 
Genesis is a luxury stand-alone brand under Hyundai Motor. The GV80, the brand's first SUV, is the second-most-popular Genesis model in the United States, with a total of 24,301 units sold last year in the U.S. market.
 
A white Genesis GV80 SUV was parked next to a U.S. military aircraft when Ivanka Trump, the daughter of incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, boarded the plane on Jan. 18 at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach to head to Washington for her father's second inauguration. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A white Genesis GV80 SUV was parked next to a U.S. military aircraft when Ivanka Trump, the daughter of incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, boarded the plane on Jan. 18 at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach to head to Washington for her father's second inauguration. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
The car's safety was spotlighted in 2021 when it turned out that champion golfer Tiger Woods was driving the GV80 when he suffered a rollover car crash, sustaining only leg injuries. The LA County Sheriff's Office said his injuries could have been worse if he wasn't cushioned by his SUV's interior.
 
Hyundai Motor donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund. Company executives including CEO José Muñoz and Vice Chairman Chang Jae-hoon are reportedly planning to attend the inauguration, though the company did not confirm their plans.
 
The Wall Street Journal also reported the possibility of a sit-down meeting between Trump and Hyundai Motor Executive Chair Euisun Chung, with the new president strongly skeptical about clean car policies that offer generous subsidies to EV manufacturers and buyers.
 
So far, Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin, Coupang founder and CEO Bom Kim and SPC Group Chairman Hur Young-in confirmed their attendance at the inauguration, which will be held on Monday.

BY SARAH CHEA [[email protected]]
tags korea hyundai genesis trump

More in Industry

HD Hyundai Electric to invest $273.7 million in high-voltage transformers by 2026

LG Electronics considers getting back into Japanese appliance game

Trump likely to impose 15% tariffs, costing Korea billions

Korea earmarks $248 billion to support global trade under Trump

LG CNS to develop robots with U.S. startup Bear Robotics

Related Stories

Luxury evolved for racing: Genesis unveils GMR-001 hypercar for Le Mans

Hyundai Motor posts 150 percent surge in Q3 profit

Genesis to sponsor art display at New York's Met

Hyundai, Kia collaborate with LG on in-vehicle infotainment system

Hyundai Motor unveils two Genesis concept cars in New York
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)