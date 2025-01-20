Genesis SUV on tarmac as Trump family flies to Washington for inauguration
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 16:22
A white Genesis GV80 SUV was spotted on Saturday near a U.S. military aircraft carrying incoming U.S. President Donald Trump and his family in West Palm, Florida, to Washington for his second inauguration.
The SUV was parked near a C-32 dubbed Special Air Mission 47, according to video footage reported by multiple foreign media outlets, though the purpose of the vehicle remains unknown.
The Genesis vehicle was seen when Trump's daughter, Ivanka, and her husband, Jared Kushner, boarded the aircraft. But it was not shown when the president-elect, his wife Melania Trump and son Barron boarded the airplane about 50 minutes later.
Genesis is a luxury stand-alone brand under Hyundai Motor. The GV80, the brand's first SUV, is the second-most-popular Genesis model in the United States, with a total of 24,301 units sold last year in the U.S. market.
The car's safety was spotlighted in 2021 when it turned out that champion golfer Tiger Woods was driving the GV80 when he suffered a rollover car crash, sustaining only leg injuries. The LA County Sheriff's Office said his injuries could have been worse if he wasn't cushioned by his SUV's interior.
Hyundai Motor donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund. Company executives including CEO José Muñoz and Vice Chairman Chang Jae-hoon are reportedly planning to attend the inauguration, though the company did not confirm their plans.
The Wall Street Journal also reported the possibility of a sit-down meeting between Trump and Hyundai Motor Executive Chair Euisun Chung, with the new president strongly skeptical about clean car policies that offer generous subsidies to EV manufacturers and buyers.
So far, Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin, Coupang founder and CEO Bom Kim and SPC Group Chairman Hur Young-in confirmed their attendance at the inauguration, which will be held on Monday.
BY SARAH CHEA
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
