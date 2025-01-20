 LG CNS to develop robots with U.S. startup Bear Robotics
LG CNS to develop robots with U.S. startup Bear Robotics

Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 17:59
Lee Jun-ho, senior vice president of LG CNS's smart logistics and city division, left, and Bear Robotics founder and CEO John Ha pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Jan. 17. [LG CNS]

Lee Jun-ho, senior vice president of LG CNS's smart logistics and city division, left, and Bear Robotics founder and CEO John Ha pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Jan. 17. [LG CNS]

 
LG CNS, the tech arm of LG Group, will collaborate U.S. startup Bear Robotics on the operation and control of autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for the logistics sector.
 
The companies will initially develop large AMRs designed for heavy industries, as well as smaller AMRs to continuously transport items within LG CNS’s automated logistics facilities, LG CNS said on Monday.
 
Moreover, they will develop a control system tailored to the logistics centers’ workload and internal structure, which will allow the centers to reduce both costs and operation time with remote and uninterrupted AMR operations.
 
Bear Robotics, headquartered in Silicon Valley, has deployed approximately 20,000 service robots across 20 countries worldwide. The company has also developed a proprietary robotics platform that can control up to 1,000 robots in a single space.
 
LG CNS has developed a wide range of smart logistics robots such as automated guided vehicles that can transport and sort goods in tight spaces, “picking” robots that accurately select items based on shape and AI vision cameras that can detect defective products. The company also provides a smart logistics platform integrating its proprietary technology to calculate optimal routes for AMRs and digital twin technology with 3-D simulations of logistics facilities for real-time remote monitoring.
 
The signing ceremony was attended by Lee Jun-ho, senior vice president of LG CNS’s smart logistics and city division, and Bear Robotics founder and CEO John Ha on Jan. 17. 
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags LG CNS Bear Robotics AMR smart logistics

