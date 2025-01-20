LG Electronics considers getting back into Japanese appliance game
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 18:38
-
- JIN EUN-SOO
- [email protected]
“LG Electronics is considering expanding the categories of home appliances being sold in Japan,” an LG Electronics spokesperson said.
“LG Electronics is doing business in the air purifier, TV and styler markets in Japan, and in terms of OLED [organic light-emitting diode] TVs, LG is accounting for approximately 10 percent of the market.”
The Nikkei reported Monday that LG Electronics had conducted test sales of select premium washers in Japan from 2020 and 2022 that are in the price range of 500,000 yen ($3,201).
The test proved that the Japanese market has demand for premium washers that integrate drying, according to the Nikkei report, which is why the Korean electronics giant is mulling a re-entry into the premium segments of washers and refrigerators.
Japan is known for its exclusivity, especially in the home appliances market, with a majority of the market share taken by homegrown brands such as Hitachi, Panasonic and Sharp.
Samsung Electronics also withdrew from the Japanese home appliance market in 2007.
Nikkei also reported that Chinese electronics brands such as Hisense are poised to enter the Japanese market, as well, by the first half of the year.
It will launch a drum washer-dryer in spring, according to the report.
BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)