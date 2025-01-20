 Lotte Wellfood considering sale of $69M baked goods business
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Lotte Wellfood considering sale of $69M baked goods business

Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 15:46 Updated: 20 Jan. 2025, 15:48
Food and beverage company Lotte Wellfood is weighing its options for its baked goods business that encompasses the pictured Kirin bread brand, which is sold at convenience stores and supermarkets, as well as business-to-business transactions such as supplying bread to burger and sandwich chains and company-owned cafeterias. [LOTTE WELLFOOD]

Food and beverage company Lotte Wellfood is weighing its options for its baked goods business that encompasses the pictured Kirin bread brand, which is sold at convenience stores and supermarkets, as well as business-to-business transactions such as supplying bread to burger and sandwich chains and company-owned cafeterias. [LOTTE WELLFOOD]

 
Food and beverage (F&B) company Lotte Wellfood is weighing its options for its baked goods business, including a sale of the division estimated to be worth around 100 billion won ($69 million).
 
The F&B company will separate and sell the entirety of its baked goods business, the Seoul Economic Daily reported Sunday. This includes the company’s production facilities, such as its plants in Suwon, Busan and Jeungpyeong County, and its logistics network.
 

Related Article

Lotte’s baked goods business encompasses the Kirin brand, which is sold at convenience stores and supermarkets, as well as business-to-business transactions such as supplying bread to burger and sandwich chains and company-owned cafeterias.
 
Lotte Wellfood has sent teaser letters outlining the potential acquisition deal and a business overview, with KB Securities as the financial adviser, to interested companies since last year, the newspaper reported.
 
Lotte Wellfood said in an electronic disclosure on Monday that “the company was reviewing various options regarding its baked goods business, but nothing has been finalized yet.”
 
The company said it would file another report regarding the potential sale when specific plans have been made, or within a month.
 
Lotte Wellfood was launched in 2022 through the merger of Lotte subsidiaries Lotte Confectionary and Lotte Foods. As Korea’s largest chocolate manufacturer, it is known for its Lotte Choco Pie and Peppero products as well as other confectionaries, dairy products and processed meats.
 
The merger made some of the firm’s production facilities redundant, leading the company to float the sale of its Jeungpyeong plant, according to the Seoul Economic Daily.
 
The company will reportedly use the funds secured through the baked goods business sale in future projects. Lotte Wellfood plans to invest 222 billion won to build an ice cream production plant in Cheonan by next year and has been adding overseas production facilities, such as in India, as demand for its confectionaries grows in foreign markets.

BY KIM JU-YEON [[email protected]]
tags Lotte Wellfood Lotte

More in Industry

Lotte Wellfood considering sale of $69M baked goods business

Samsung Heavy Industries to build $261 million carrier in first deal of 2025

Talk with Trump quickly to avoid tariff torment, ex-trade ministers urge

Juice jamboree: Ninja opens blender pop-up in Pangyo

Electric endeavor: Hyundai showcases three-wheeled concept EV

Related Stories

Pepero Day advertisement lights up Lotte World Tower

Lotte World Tower lights up, friends exchange sticks for Pepero Day this year

Pepero prices stay frozen for one more month

Influencer squad tours Lotte stores to promote Pepero Day

Lotte Shopping e-commerce boss quits after year of big losses
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)