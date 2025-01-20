 STX launches two patrol boats for Peruvian Navy
STX launches two patrol boats for Peruvian Navy

Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 16:55
A christening ceremony takes place for two patrol boats — the B.A.P. Rio Huarmey and the B.A.P. Rio Nepena — of the Peruvian Navy at Servicios Industriales de la Marina in the South American nation on Jan. 10. [YONHAP]

STX, a Korean general trading firm, said Monday it has unveiled two patrol vessels being built for the Peruvian Navy at a ship christening in the South American nation earlier this month.
 
The ceremony for the launch of the patrol boats — the B.A.P. Rio Huarmey and the B.A.P. Rio Nepena — took place at Servicios Industriales de la Marina (SIMA) on Jan. 10. It was attended by Peruvian President Dina Boluarte and senior government and military officials.
 
STX said the boats, built together with SIMA, were designed to bolster Peru's coastal defense. The identical vessels measure 56.4 meters (185 feet) in length and 8.5 meters in width, with a maximum speed of 23 knots.
 
Construction of the vessels is expected to be completed by the second half of this year, after which they will be delivered to the Peruvian Navy for coastal patrol operations.
 
STX has built a solid partnership with the Peruvian Navy through its prior involvement in the construction of patrol vessels.
 
From 2013 to 2021, STX supported the building of six patrol vessels for the Peruvian Navy. In May 2023, the company signed a $36 million contract with the Peruvian government for the construction of the seventh and eighth vessels.

