Samsung Heavy Industries to build $261 million carrier in first deal of 2025
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 15:45
-
- LEE JAE-LIM
- [email protected]
Samsung Heavy Industries has secured its first order of the year, a 379.6 billion won ($261.5 million) contract to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.
The vessel is scheduled to be delivered by June 2027 to an undisclosed shipping company in Oceania, according to Samsung Heavy Industries’ electronic disclosure released Monday.
With this order, the shipbuilder’s LNG carrier order backlog reached 84 vessels, totaling to $19.1 billion.
“We plan to continue securing orders for eco-friendly vessels such as LNG carriers and ammonia carriers, as well as high-value offshore projects this year,” a Samsung Heavy Industries spokesperson said.
BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)