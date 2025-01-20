 Samsung Heavy Industries to build $261 million carrier in first deal of 2025
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Samsung Heavy Industries to build $261 million carrier in first deal of 2025

Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 15:45
Samsung Heavy Industries' liquefied natural gas carrier [SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES]

Samsung Heavy Industries' liquefied natural gas carrier [SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES]

 
Samsung Heavy Industries has secured its first order of the year, a 379.6 billion won ($261.5 million) contract to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.
 
The vessel is scheduled to be delivered by June 2027 to an undisclosed shipping company in Oceania, according to Samsung Heavy Industries’ electronic disclosure released Monday.
 
With this order, the shipbuilder’s LNG carrier order backlog reached 84 vessels, totaling to $19.1 billion.
 
“We plan to continue securing orders for eco-friendly vessels such as LNG carriers and ammonia carriers, as well as high-value offshore projects this year,” a Samsung Heavy Industries spokesperson said. 
 

BY LEE JAE-LIM [[email protected]]
tags Samsung Heavy Industries LNG

More in Industry

Lotte Wellfood considering sale of $69M baked goods business

Samsung Heavy Industries to build $261 million carrier in first deal of 2025

Talk with Trump quickly to avoid tariff torment, ex-trade ministers urge

Juice jamboree: Ninja opens blender pop-up in Pangyo

Electric endeavor: Hyundai showcases three-wheeled concept EV

Related Stories

Samsung Heavy signs ￦781 billion deal to build 5 LNG carriers

Samsung Heavy Industries wins an $840 million ship order

Samsung Heavy wins record $2.5 billion contract

Samsung Heavy doubles net profit in Q3 on high-end ship orders

Samsung Heavy Industries secures $259 million LNG ship order
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)