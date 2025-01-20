Culture Ministry, KTO release 100 must-visit tourist spots list ahead of Lunar New Year
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 17:54
- YIM SEUNG-HYE
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, together with the Korea Tourism Organization, unveiled on Monday the “100 Must-Visit Tourist Spots of Korea" for years 2025 and 2026, which features a variety of public events and curated must-visit sites to promote domestic tourism and encourage travel during the Lunar New Year holiday.
Launched in 2012, the "100 Must-Visit Tourist Spots of Korea" is a biennial project spotlighting the country's most iconic attractions for both domestic and international travelers.
This year’s seventh edition puts 100 destinations under the spotlight, selected through extensive data analysis, including social media trends and expert evaluations, according to the Culture Ministry.
The latest list includes 61 cultural sites, such as heritage landmarks like Hyeonchungsa, a shrine to Korea’s revered Admiral Yi Sun-shin (1545-1598) in Asan, South Chungcheong, and the Daereungwon Tomb Complex in Gyeongju, North Gyeongsang. Among the 100 destinations, 39 are natural attractions, such as Jeju’s Meochewat Forest Trail near Seogwipo City and the Baekdudaegan National Arboretum located in Bonghwa County, North Gyeongsang. All four destinations are among the 27 new destinations that made it onto the list this year. The Han River parks in Seoul, the vibrant Seongsu-dong neighborhood and Incheon’s Gyodong Island, which was featured in the first season of Netflix’s global hit “Squid Game” (2021-), are also some of the new destinations added to this year’s list.
Since the list is selected once every two years, some destinations stay on the list for consecutive years, like the five royal palaces in central Seoul, Jeonju Hanok Village in North Jeolla, Nami Island in Gapyeong and Dumulmeori, a riverbank that was once used for ferry crossings in Yangpyeong, which have been on the list for all seven editions.
Taking advantage of the extended Lunar New Year holiday, the Culture Ministry and the Korea Tourism Organization are rolling out a series of events to encourage visits to the top 100 destinations.
From Jan. 24 to Feb. 3, at all 100 destinations, travelers can participate in the “Lunar New Year Surprise Photo Event,” while a special travel diary contest runs until Feb. 9. Participants can win prizes by creating memories and sharing their experiences, the Culture Ministry said.
The Culture Ministry also announced that its “Traveler’s Passport” will debut in the first half of 2025, allowing visitors to collect stamps at featured destinations nationwide. Those who manage to collect the highest number of stamps will be honored at a year-end ceremony.
“Through these efforts, we aim to make domestic tourism more accessible and engaging for everyone,” said Kim Jeong-hoon, director general of tourism policy at the Culture Ministry. “Our goal is to showcase the beauty and diversity of Korea’s regional destinations.”
