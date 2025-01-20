Attacking a court jeopardizes democracy (KOR)

A shocking and unprecedented incident occurred on Sunday when protesters claiming to support President Yoon Suk Yeol stormed the Seoul Western District Court, breaking windows and destroying property. The chaos unfolded shortly after the court issued a warrant for President Yoon’s arrest. Some protesters reportedly shouted abusive threats, called out the judge who issued the warrant by name and even ransacked the judge's private office. During the incident, several police officers attempting to quell the violence suffered serious injuries. Such an attack on a court is a flagrant denial of the rule of law and cannot be tolerated. It is deeply disheartening and shameful that an event more typical of failed states occurred in Korea in 2025.



In a liberal democracy, courts represent the “final bastion” of the rule of law. An attack on the judiciary is tantamount to rejecting democracy itself. Supreme Court Justice Chun Dae-yup, who also heads the National Court Administration, visited the scene yesterday and stated, “While I understand that public opinion is highly divided, everything must be resolved within the framework of constitutional judicial procedures if we are to safeguard this nation.” Upholding the constitutional judicial process is a fundamental principle of the rule of law and must be respected under all circumstances. Those who attempt to overturn this principle through violence are enemies of the state and adversaries of liberal democracy.



It is deeply regrettable that certain politicians not only failed to denounce the mob’s behavior but seemed to encourage it. Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Noh Jong-myeon released a video in which People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun spoke about the 17 individuals arrested for scaling the court’s walls and said, “I spoke with the [police] officials, and I believe they will likely be released soon without further consequences.” If any lawmakers are found to have incited illegal acts, they must bear the corresponding legal and political consequences. President Yoon himself, who had previously sent messages urging his supporters to "fight until the end," must also take responsibility. Though his legal team issued a statement urging peaceful protests, the damage had already been done.



The police have arrested 86 people at the scene over the past two days and are currently investigating their actions. They must also identify others involved in the court rampage and investigate whether any instigators orchestrated the violence. There is a real risk that similar attacks could extend beyond the Seoul Western District Court to other judicial institutions, including the Constitutional Court, which is currently handling President Yoon’s impeachment trial, and future criminal courts presiding over his cases. Authorities must be prepared for such scenarios.



Demonstrating the full force of the law to those who show disdain for it is not just warranted — it is essential. Law enforcement and related agencies must conduct thorough investigations and uphold a zero-tolerance policy, ensuring that all individuals responsible for undermining the nation’s judicial system are held accountable.



서울서부지법 폭력 사태, 민주주의 정면 도전





엄중한 수사·처벌 필요…정치권도 선동 멈춰야





윤석열 대통령의 지지자를 자처한 시위 군중이 법원 건물 안으로 난입해 유리창과 집기를 부수며 난동을 부린 초유의 사태가 발생했다. 어제 오전 윤 대통령의 구속영장을 발부한 서울서부지법에서 있었던 일이다. 일부 시위대는 위협적인 욕설과 함께 영장 발부 판사의 이름을 부르며 판사 개인 집무실까지 뒤지고 돌아다녔다고 한다. 이 과정에서 시위대의 난동을 저지하려던 경찰관 여러 명이 심하게 다쳤다. 법원에 대한 난입·난동은 법치주의를 전면 부정하는 행위로 도저히 용납할 수 없는 문제다. 민주주의와 법치주의가 자리 잡지 못한 후진국에서나 일어날 법한 사태가 2025년 대한민국에서 벌어졌다는 현실 앞에서 참담하고 비통한 심정이다.



자유민주주의 체제에서 법원은 법치주의를 수호하는 ‘최후의 보루’에 해당한다. 그런 법원을 공격한 시위대는 자유민주주의를 정면으로 부정한 것과 마찬가지다. 천대엽 (대법관)법원행정처장은 어제 서울서부지법 피해 현장을 둘러본 뒤 “국민 여론이 많이 분열된 상황은 알지만 모든 것은 헌법이 정한 사법절차 내에서 해야 우리나라를 지킬 수 있다”고 강조했다. ‘헌법이 정한 사법절차 준수’는 어떠한 경우에도 반드시 지켜야 하는 법치주의의 기본 원칙이다. 이런 원칙을 무시하고 폭력으로 뒤집으려는 이들은 곧 반국가세력이며 자유민주주의의 적이다.



일부 정치인이 시위대의 폭주를 말리기는커녕 오히려 선동하는 듯한 태도를 보인 점은 매우 유감스럽다. 노종면 더불어민주당 의원은 윤상현 국민의힘 의원이 법원 담장을 넘다가 경찰에 체포된 17명에 대해 “(경찰) 관계자와 얘기했고 아마 곧 훈방될 것으로 보고 있다”고 말하는 영상을 공개했다. 설사 국회의원이라도 불법행위를 선동한 게 사실이라면 법적·정치적으로 책임을 면할 수 없을 것이다. 지지자들을 향해 “끝까지 싸우겠다”는 메시지를 보냈던 윤 대통령도 무거운 책임감을 느껴야 한다. 윤 대통령은 어제 변호인단을 통해 “평화적인 방법으로 의사를 표현해 달라”고 당부했지만 만시지탄이다.



경찰은 그제와 어제 이틀간 현장에서 87명을 현행범으로 체포해 수사 중이다. 이들 외에도 추가로 법원에서 난동을 부린 이들을 찾아내고, 혹시 배후 선동자는 없었는지 철저히 조사해야 한다. 비슷한 일이 서부지법에서 끝나지 않을 수도 있어 문제다. 윤 대통령 탄핵심판이 진행 중인 헌법재판소와 향후 형사재판이 진행될 법원도 공격받을 수 있다. 당국의 철저한 대비가 필요하다. 법을 우습게 보는 이들에게 법의 엄중함을 보여주는 건 당연한 조치다. 경찰 등 관련 기관은 대한민국 사법 체계를 유린한 이들에 대해 철저한 수사와 무관용 원칙으로 책임을 물어야 한다.

