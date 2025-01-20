Beware China's 'deflation offensive' on the car market (KOR)

The cost is compelling — around 30 million won ($20,570) for an electric vehicle (EV). That’s the price point of BYD’s latest models now available for order. Consumers are intrigued by the affordability, and the domestic automotive industry is on edge. The Chinese “deflation offensive” has now set its sights on Korea’s car market. Some are arguing for higher tariff walls to shield the local industry.This is not an isolated phenomenon. In 2022 alone, there were 160 international trade disputes involving Chinese products, according to the South China Morning Post. That’s more than double the figure from the previous year, with cases largely focused on steel and electric vehicles. The disputes span 28 countries, from the United States and the European Union to India, Thailand, Peru and Pakistan. China’s deflation exports have become a global “public enemy.”China defends its position, claiming its trade practices are legitimate and the result of corporate innovation. It argues that government support for nascent industries is common worldwide. While not entirely inaccurate, this justification fails to address the fundamental issue: China’s economic and industrial structure inherently generates deflation.China’s manufacturing boom has unfolded in three distinct waves. The first, in the 1990s, was led by the home appliance industry, fueled by rising demand for white goods. The second wave followed China’s 2001 accession to the World Trade Organization, concentrating on construction-related sectors like steel, cement and petrochemicals. The third wave began with the 2015 “Made in China 2025” initiative, targeting new energy industries such as EVs, batteries and solar power.Local governments have played a significant role in driving this boom. They focused less on what neighboring provinces or cities were producing and more on seizing opportunities they deemed profitable. By providing land to companies and funneling bank loans, they created jobs, increased tax revenues and boosted their chances of advancing in the central political hierarchy.However, China’s weak domestic demand remains a critical problem. In advanced economies, consumer spending accounts for 70-80 percent of GDP. In China, the figure is only about 55 percent, reflecting an economic structure where wealth is disproportionately concentrated in the state and corporations. Despite being the world’s second-largest economy, China lacks a domestic market commensurate with its global standing. Consequently, excess capacity builds up, forcing companies to seek consumers overseas.When Chinese products flood foreign ports, they inevitably disrupt local industries, as seen in steel, petrochemicals and solar energy. Now, the ripple effects are reaching Korea’s auto market. It seems Korean consumers may have to absorb the imbalance in China’s supply and demand — evidenced by BYD’s sales efforts in Seoul.싸다. 3000만 원 정도면 전기차 한 대 뽑을 수 있게 됐다. 주문 판매에 들어간 BYD 얘기다. 소비자들은 낮은 가격에 솔깃하고, 업계는 긴장한다. 중국의 ‘디플레 공습’은 이제 국내 자동차 업계를 겨냥하고 있다. ‘우리도 관세 장벽을 높여 시장을 보호해야 한다’는 주장도 제기된다.세계적인 현상이다. 지난해 제기된 중국 제품 관련 국제 무역 분쟁은 160건에 달했다(‘사우스차이나모닝 포스트’ 보도). 전년보다 두 배 이상 늘어난 수치다. 철강·전기차 등이 많았다. 미국·유럽연합(EU) 등 서방뿐만 아니라 인도·태국·페루·파키스탄 등 세계 전역 28개국에 걸쳐있다. 중국의 디플레 수출은 이제 지구촌 ‘공공의 적’이 됐다.중국은 정상적인 무역 거래라고 주장한다. 기업 혁신을 통해 기술 경쟁력을 높였고, 그 기술이 해외 시장에서도 통하고 있다는 설명이다. 보조금에 대해서도 신생 산업에 대한 정부 지원은 어느 나라에서든 늘 있는 일이라고 항변한다. 아주 틀린 말은 아니지만, 설득력은 떨어진다. 경제·산업 구조 자체가 디플레를 양산하는 형태이기 때문이다.중국 제조업 붐은 세 차례에 걸쳐 진행됐다. 1990년대 가전 업계가 시작이었다. 백색 가전 수요가 늘면서 전국에 공장이 들어섰다. 2001년 세계무역기구(WTO) 가입 이후 찾아온 두 번째 붐은 건설 관련 산업에 집중됐다. 철강·시멘트·석유화학 등 분야 공장이 우후죽순 늘었다. 지난 2015년 마련된 ‘중국제조 2025’ 이후 세 번째 붐이 시작됐다. 전기차·배터리·태양광 등 신에너지 분야가 많았다.지방 정부의 ‘공로’가 컸다. 주변 성(省), 도시에서 무엇을 하는지는 중요하지 않았다. 돈 된다 싶으면 달려들었다. 기업에 토지를 내주고, 은행 돈을 끌어왔다. 그래야 일자리를 만들고, 세금을 더 걷고, 중앙 정계로 진출할 수 있었기 때문이다.문제는 빈약한 국내 수요다. 선진국의 경우 GDP에서 차지하는 소비의 비중은 70~80%에 이른다. 그러나 중국은 55% 정도에 불과하다. 사회 부(富)가 국가와 기업에 편중된 경제 구조 탓이다. 세계 제 2위 경제 대국이지만 그에 걸맞은 시장 규모를 갖추지 않고 있다. 그러니 과잉 설비는 쌓여가고, 기업은 해외에서 소비자를 찾을 수밖에 없다.중국 제품이 항구에 쌓이면 해당 국가의 산업은 여지없이 타격을 받는다. 철강·석유화학·태양광 등의 분야에서 겪고 있는 일이다. 그 여파가 지금 우리 자동차 시장에 밀려오고 있다. 한국 소비자가 중국의 수급 불균형을 메워줘야 할 판이다. 서울 BYD 매장에서 말이다.