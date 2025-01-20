사우스웨스트 항공의 만성적 연착에 소송 낸 미국 연방정부
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 09:46 Updated: 20 Jan. 2025, 10:50
U.S. Sues Southwest Airlines Over Chronic Delays
The federal government sued Southwest Airlines on Wednesday, accusing the airline of harming passengers who flew on two routes that were plagued by consistent delays in 2022.
In a lawsuit, the Transportation Department said it was seeking more than $2.1 million in civil penalties over the flights between airports in Chicago and Oakland, California, as well as Baltimore and Cleveland, that were chronically delayed over five months that year.
“Airlines have a legal obligation to ensure that their flight schedules provide travelers with realistic departure and arrival times,” the transportation secretary, Pete Buttigieg, said in a statement.
Carriers are barred from operating unrealistic flight schedules, which the Transportation Department considers an unfair, deceptive and anticompetitive practice. A “chronically delayed” flight is defined as one that operates at least 10 times a month and is late by at least 30 minutes more than half the time.
In a statement, Southwest said it was “disappointed” that the department chose to sue over the flights that took place more than two years ago. The airline said it had operated 20 million flights since the Transportation Department enacted its policy against chronically delayed flights more than a decade ago, with no other violations.
Last year, Southwest canceled fewer than 1% of its flights, but more than 22% arrived at least 15 minutes later than scheduled, according to Cirium, an aviation data provider. Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and American Airlines all had fewer such delays.
In the lawsuit, the government said that a Southwest flight from Chicago to Oakland arrived late 19 out of 25 trips in April 2022, with delays averaging more than an hour. The consistent delays continued through August of that year. On another flight, between Baltimore and Cleveland, average delay times reached as high as 96 minutes per month during the same period. In a statement, the department said that Southwest, rather than poor weather or air traffic control, was responsible for more than 90% of the delays.
The government said Southwest had violated federal rules 58 times in August 2022 after four months of consistent delays.
This article originally appeared in The New York Times.
c.2025 The New York Times Company
https://www.nytimes.com/2025/01/15/business/southwest-airlines-lawsuit-frontier-flight-delays.html
사우스웨스트 항공의 만성적 연착에 소송 낸 미국 연방정부
미국 연방 정부는 수요일(1월 15일) 사우스웨스트 항공을 상대로 소송을 제기했다. 지난 2022년 지속적인 지연으로 악명 높았던 두 개의 노선을 이용한 승객들에게 피해를 입혔다는 이유에서다.
미 교통부는 이날 소송을 통해 2022년 5개월 동안 시카고-캘리포니아 오클랜드 공항 노선, 볼티모어-클리블랜드 노선 등 두 개의 노선에서 발생한 만성적 지연 항공편에 대해 210만 달러(약 30억6000만원) 이상의 과징금을 청구했다.
피트 부티지지 교통부 장관은 “항공사는 승객에게 현실적인 출발과 도착 시간을 제시하고 비행 일정을 보장할 법적 의무가 있다”고 성명을 통해 밝혔다.
교통부는 항공사가 비현실적인 비행 일정으로 운영되는 것을 불공정하고, 기만적이며, 반경쟁적인 관행이라고 보고 이를 금지하고 있다. ‘만성적으로 지연된 항공편’이란 한 달에 최소 10회 이상 운항하는 노선에서 30분 이상 지연된 비행편이 절반이 넘을 경우를 뜻한다.
사우스웨스트 항공은 보도자료를 내고 2년 전 항공 스케줄에 소송을 제기한 교통부의 결정이 “유감스럽다”고 밝혔다. 이 항공사는 또 교통부가 만성적으로 지연된 항공편에 대한 규제를 시작한 이래 10년 넘는 기간, 사우스웨스트는 약 2000만 건의 항공편을 운항했고, 다른 위반 사항은 없었다고 주장했다.
항공 데이터 제공업체 시리움에 따르면, 사우스웨스트 항공은 지난해 전체 항공편 중 1% 미만을 취소했다. 하지만 항공편의 22% 이상이 예정 시간보다 최소 15분 이상 늦게 도착했다. 델타항공, 유나이티드항공, 알래스카항공, 아메리칸항공에선 이보다 지연 항공편이 적었다.
미국 정부는 2022년 4월 운항된 시카고-오클랜드 노선의 사우스웨스트 항공편 25편 중 19편이 지연됐다고 밝혔다. 지연된 시간은 평균 1시간을 넘겼다. 지속적인 지연은 같은 해 8월까지 이어졌다. 같은 기간 볼티모어-클리블랜드 노선에선 항공편 지연 시간이 월 평균 최고 96분에 달했다. 보도자료에 따르면 지연의 90% 이상이 기상 악화나 항공 통제가 아닌 사우스웨스트 자체 문제 때문이었다.
정부는 사우스웨스트 항공의 지연이 4개월 간 이어지면서 2022년 8월까지 연방 정부의 규정을 58회 위반했다고 주장했다.
WRITTEN BY NIRAJ CHOKSHI AND TRANSLATED BY CHUN YOUNG-SUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)