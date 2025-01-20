BabyMonster adds shows in Malaysia and Taiwan to world tour
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 18:03
Girl group BabyMonster added two more shows to its upcoming inaugural world tour “Hello Monsters,” its agency YG Entertainment said on Monday.
Previously only including 21 concerts across 12 cities, BabyMonster’s first world tour has now extended to 23 shows in 14 cities with additional performances in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on June 21 and Taipei, Taiwan, on June 28.
BabyMonster — consisting of seven members Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Rami, Rora, Chiquita and Ahyeon — will kick off its “Hello Monsters” tour with two concerts on Saturday and Sunday at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul and continue in major cities across the world including Bangkok; Fukuoka, Japan; Hong Kong; and Los Angeles.
BabyMonster released its first single, “Batter Up,” on Nov. 27, 2023 with its member Ahyeon missing from the roster due to health issues. It made its “official debut” on April 1, 2024, with all seven members. The girl group counts April 1, the release date of its first EP, “BABYMONS7ER,” as its debut day.
BabyMonster quickly rose to fame with hits like “Sheesh” (2024) and “Drip” (2024).
