Ex-Lovelyz member Mijoo and footballer Song Bum-keun break up, media outlet reports
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 15:31
Former Lovelyz member Mijoo and footballer Song Bum-keun have ended their relationship, according to local media outlet mydaily on Monday.
"Mijoo and Song have recently broken up,” mydaily reported. The outlet added that the couple seemed to be having a hard time dealing with too much attention from the public and the media, according to an acquaintance.
“They have chosen to separate but continue to support each other as friends,” mydaily said.
Mijoo and Song confirmed that they were in a relationship in April last year when photographs of the two enjoying a meal together overseas sparked speculation about them dating.
Mijoo debuted as a member of girl group Lovelyz in 2014 under Woollim Entertainment. The group is known for hit releases, “Candy Jelly Love” (2014), “Hi~” (2015), “Obliviate” (2019) and more. Seven out of eight members of the girl group decided not to renew their contracts with Woollim in 2021.
Mijoo signed with Antenna the same year and has since starred in reality shows like "Hangout with Yoo" (2019-) and "Sixth Sense" (2020-).
Song rejoined his former K League 1 club Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors after playing for the Japanese club Shonan Bellmare for two years, the Korean club announced on Jan. 2.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)