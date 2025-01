KickFlip holds showcase for debut EP 'Flip it, Kick it!' — in pictures

KickFlip held a showcase on Monday at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul to celebrate the release of its highly anticipated debut EP, “Flip it, Kick it!”The seven-member group — Kyehoon, Amaru, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje, Keiju and Donghyeon— performed the track “Mama Said,” the pre-released B-side track “Umm Great” and also answered questions from the media.KickFlip’s EP also features B-sides “Warriors,” “Knock Knock,” “Like A Monster” and “See You On Tomorrow.”“Flip it, Kick it!” was officially released on Monday at 6 p.m.Here are some highlights from the event as KickFlip posed for the cameras and performed their new track.BY DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ [ [email protected]