KickFlip holds showcase for debut EP 'Flip it, Kick it!' — in pictures

Boy band KickFlip poses for photos during a showcase held on Jan. 20 at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul for the release of its first EP “Flip it, Kick it!” [DANIELA GONZALEZ PEREZ]
KickFlip held a showcase on Monday at Yes24 Live Hall in eastern Seoul to celebrate the release of its highly anticipated debut EP, “Flip it, Kick it!”
The seven-member group — Kyehoon, Amaru, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje, Keiju and Donghyeon
— performed the track “Mama Said,” the pre-released B-side track “Umm Great” and also answered questions from the media.
KickFlip’s EP also features B-sides “Warriors,” “Knock Knock,” “Like A Monster” and “See You On Tomorrow.”
“Flip it, Kick it!” was officially released on Monday at 6 p.m.
Here are some highlights from the event as KickFlip posed for the cameras and performed their new track.
