 Rookie boy band All(H)ours to hold concert in Seoul this April
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 11:44
All(H)ours in the official poster for its inaugural fan concert “All the Hours″ [EDEN ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Rookie boy band All(H)ours will hold its fan concert "All the Hours" on April 5 at Sogang University in western Seoul, its agency Eden Entertainment said on Monday.
 
There will be two separate shows that day, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., featuring "a variety of performances and events throughout both sessions," Eden Entertainment said. 
 

More details about the fan concert, such as ticket sales dates, will be unveiled at a later time, according to Eden Entertainment.  
 
Having debuted in January 2024 with "All Ours," the band is composed of seven members: Kunho, Youmin, Xayden, Minje, Masami, Hyunbin and On:N.
 
All(H)ours is set to release its third EP, "Smoke Point," on Feb. 4, seven months after the band released its second EP, "Witness" (2024).
 
To promote the upcoming new album, the band held offline events in Sinchon and Hongdae in western Seoul and Ttukseom Han River Park in eastern Seoul. These events included quiz shows, gift sharing and performances of its prerelease track, "Graffiti."  

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
