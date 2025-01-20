Stray Kids surpass 30 million album sales in Korea and Japan

Rookie boy band All(H)ours to hold concert in Seoul this April

Rookie girl group Rescene to release second EP 'Glow Up'

GFriend celebrates 10 years of memories with tear-filled reunion concert

Ex-Lovelyz member Mijoo and footballer Song Bum-keun break up, media outlet reports

Related Stories

Upcoming girl group Rescene to drop first single on Thursday

K-pop in 2025: The rookies and acts hyped to make a big splash next year

Rescene reveals members ahead of debut month

SPC wrapping up talks on $160M Texas factory for Paris Baguette products

LG Energy Solution to cut additional costs to ride out EV sale lull