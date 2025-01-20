Rookie girl group Rescene to release second EP 'Glow Up'
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 15:15
Rookie girl group Rescene will release its second EP “Glow Up” on Feb. 5, its agency The Muze Entertainment said on Monday. This comes five months after the band released its first EP “Scenedrome” in August last year.
“Glow Up” will “showcase the positive changes in appearance, style and performance that Rescene has undergone,” according to The Muze Entertainment. “It will illustrate how the members have committed themselves to continual growth.”
Rescene’s "Love Attack," one of the two lead tracks of “Scenedrome” was selected for the “10 K-pop Songs That Electrified 2024” list released by Grammy.com, and its album “Scenedrome” was named one of “The 25 Best K-pop Albums of 2024” by Billboard.
Having debuted in March 2024 with “Re:Scene,” Rescene consists of five members: Zena, May, Liv, Minami and Woni.
