Stray Kids surpass 30 million album sales in Korea and Japan
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 10:21
Boy band Stray Kids has sold more than 30 million copies of its 25 albums released in Korea and Japan, its agency JYP Entertainment said on Monday.
The 17 albums launched in Korea, such as “Mixtape” (2018) and "HOP" (2024), accounted for 27.72 million copies sold, while eight albums released in Japan, including “SKZ2020” (2020) and “Giant” (2024), contributed 3.46 million copies to the total as of Dec. 31, 2024, according to JYP Entertainment.
This milestone was achieved roughly two years after the boy band surpassed the 10-million mark in October 2022.
Stray Kids set a record as the first JYP Entertainment artist to sell more than five million copies of its 2023 studio album “5-Star” within two months of the album's release. It also became the best-selling K-pop album in the United States that year.
The boy band became the first act to debut six consecutive No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart in its nearly 69-year history, after topping the chart for the fourth week of December 2024 with "HOP."
Stray Kids’ albums “ATE” (2024) and “HOP" also ranked among the top 10 on the U.S. Top CD Album Sales chart, according to Luminate’s year-end report for 2024, making the boy band the only artist with two albums in the top 10 for three consecutive years.
Stray Kids is set to resume its “dominATE” world tour in March. The tour, which began in Seoul on Aug. 24, will continue in more than 20 cities across America and Europe.
Ahead of the resumption of its world tour, Stray Kids will hold a fan meeting series, “SKZ 5’Clock,” from Feb. 14 to 16 at the Inspire Arena in Incheon.
