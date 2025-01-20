 Twice subunit MiSaMo caps off 'Haute Couture' tour in Japan
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Twice subunit MiSaMo caps off 'Haute Couture' tour in Japan

Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 16:25
Girl group Twice’s first subunit MiSaMo performs during its inaugural dome tour “Haute Couture,″ which took place at the Belluna Dome on Nov. 2 and 3 last year, at the Kyocera Dome Osaka on Nov. 16 and 17 and the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 15 and 16. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Twice’s first subunit MiSaMo performs during its inaugural dome tour “Haute Couture,″ which took place at the Belluna Dome on Nov. 2 and 3 last year, at the Kyocera Dome Osaka on Nov. 16 and 17 and the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 15 and 16. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Girl group Twice’s first subunit MiSaMo has wrapped up its inaugural dome tour “Haute Couture” in Japan. The tour drew a total of 250,000 spectators, according to JYP Entertainment on Monday.
 
“Haute Couture” kicked off last year with two shows on Nov. 2 and 3 at the Belluna Dome in Saitama, and continued on Nov. 16 and 17 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka. 
 

Related Article

 
MiSaMo then wrapped up the tour with two concerts at the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 15 and 16.
 
The subunit — consisting of Twice's three Japanese members Mina, Sana and Momo — took a year and a half to take the stage at the Tokyo Dome since its debut in Japan with the EP "Masterpiece" in July 2023. 
 
MiSaMo performed its hit songs including “Do Not Touch” (2023) and “Identity” (2024), and also unveiled its new track “Catch My Eye” at the “Haute Couture” shows.
 
Girl group Twice’s first subunit MiSaMo performs during its inaugural dome tour “Haute Couture,″ which took place at the Belluna Dome on Nov. 2 and 3 last year, at the Kyocera Dome Osaka on Nov. 16 and 17 and the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 15 and 16. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Twice’s first subunit MiSaMo performs during its inaugural dome tour “Haute Couture,″ which took place at the Belluna Dome on Nov. 2 and 3 last year, at the Kyocera Dome Osaka on Nov. 16 and 17 and the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 15 and 16. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Twice’s first subunit MiSaMo performs during its inaugural dome tour “Haute Couture,″ which took place at the Belluna Dome on Nov. 2 and 3 last year, at the Kyocera Dome Osaka on Nov. 16 and 17 and the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 15 and 16. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group Twice’s first subunit MiSaMo performs during its inaugural dome tour “Haute Couture,″ which took place at the Belluna Dome on Nov. 2 and 3 last year, at the Kyocera Dome Osaka on Nov. 16 and 17 and the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 15 and 16. [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
“It was a dream-come-true moment when we performed here as Twice,” said MiSaMo members at the Tokyo leg of the concert. “We never imagined taking the stage at the Tokyo Dome again as MiSaMo, and we are able to have such a wonderful experience thanks to our fans, Once.”
 
“It was such a challenge for us, and we think it will remain a very meaningful experience,” MiSaMo added.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
tags MiSaMo Twice

More in K-pop

KickFlip holds showcase for debut EP 'Flip it, Kick it!' — in pictures

BabyMonster adds shows in Malaysia and Taiwan to world tour

Rookie boy band KickFlip ready to turn K-pop world upside down with debut album

Twice subunit MiSaMo caps off 'Haute Couture' tour in Japan

Ex-Lovelyz member Mijoo and footballer Song Bum-keun break up, media outlet reports

Related Stories

Twice subunit MiSaMo to release Japanese album 'Haute Couture' in November

Twice to hold two shows in Japan's Fukuoka this week

Twice reveals sneak peek of upcoming album 'Between 1&2'

Twice reveals teaser of music video for upcoming track 'The Feels'

Girl group Twice to drop first English single 'The Feels' on Oct. 1
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)