Twice subunit MiSaMo caps off 'Haute Couture' tour in Japan
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 16:25
Girl group Twice’s first subunit MiSaMo has wrapped up its inaugural dome tour “Haute Couture” in Japan. The tour drew a total of 250,000 spectators, according to JYP Entertainment on Monday.
“Haute Couture” kicked off last year with two shows on Nov. 2 and 3 at the Belluna Dome in Saitama, and continued on Nov. 16 and 17 at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka.
MiSaMo then wrapped up the tour with two concerts at the Tokyo Dome on Jan. 15 and 16.
The subunit — consisting of Twice's three Japanese members Mina, Sana and Momo — took a year and a half to take the stage at the Tokyo Dome since its debut in Japan with the EP "Masterpiece" in July 2023.
MiSaMo performed its hit songs including “Do Not Touch” (2023) and “Identity” (2024), and also unveiled its new track “Catch My Eye” at the “Haute Couture” shows.
“It was a dream-come-true moment when we performed here as Twice,” said MiSaMo members at the Tokyo leg of the concert. “We never imagined taking the stage at the Tokyo Dome again as MiSaMo, and we are able to have such a wonderful experience thanks to our fans, Once.”
“It was such a challenge for us, and we think it will remain a very meaningful experience,” MiSaMo added.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)