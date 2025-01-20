 'I'm chaotic? Look at South Korea': Trump jokes about ally's political turmoil, report claims
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 10:26
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump reacts during a rally at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 19, one day ahead of his inauguration ceremony. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump has jokingly said "everyone calls me chaotic, but look at South Korea," a news report said Sunday, in an apparent reference to the political turmoil sparked by President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid.
 
His remarks were reported by U.S. broadcaster CBS based on interviews with a dozen people with knowledge of events at Mar-a-Lago in the weeks between Election Day in November and Inauguration Day, set for Monday.
 

"Trump cracked jokes — 'everyone calls me chaotic, but look at South Korea,' he said one day," according to CBS.
 
"He said he'd meet with Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol 'if they ever stop impeaching him,'" it said.
 
When Trump made such remarks was not immediately known, but he appears to refer to the political crisis caused by Yoon's martial law declaration on Dec. 3 and his subsequent impeachment by the National Assembly.
 
It is believed to be Trump's first reported comment on South Korea's political situation related to Yoon's botched martial law bid.

Yonhap
