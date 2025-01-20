Namsan Tower obscured as fine dust descends on Seoul
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 18:38
Namsan Tower is faintly visible from the National Museum of Korea in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Jan. 20, when an ultrafine dust advisory was issued as the concentration of ultrafine particulate matter skyrocketed.
An ultrafine dust advisory is issued when the average concentration of ultrafine particulate matter exceeds 75 micrograms per cubic meter for more than two consecutive hours.
BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)