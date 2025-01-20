 North Korean leader's powerful sister calls for "veracity and frankness' from Belarus following summit report
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korean leader's powerful sister calls for "veracity and frankness' from Belarus following summit report

Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 16:31
Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and deputy director of the propaganda department of the ruling Workers' Party’s Central Committee in a meeting in August 2022. [YONHAP]

Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and deputy director of the propaganda department of the ruling Workers' Party’s Central Committee in a meeting in August 2022. [YONHAP]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister issued a rare statement on her country's stance on a summit meeting with Belarus on Monday, marking her first media remarks in about two months.
 
Kim Yo-jong, vice department director of the Workers' Party of Korea's Central Committee, clarified a recent report by Russia's TASS news agency quoting the Belarusian president as saying that North Korea and other Asian countries proposed a top-level meeting to discuss cooperation, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
 

Related Article

 
"If I comment on the report of Itar-Tass on the speaking of the Belarusian president that we proposed a top-level meeting to Minsk for a discussion of the issue of cooperation, there is no such thing, at least, as far as I know," Kim said.
 
She noted, "I know well that the Belarusian side has been hoping for the top-level contact with the DPRK from at least two years ago," adding that "if Belarus hopes to develop a cooperative relationship with the DPRK, it is important to clarify its intention correctly."
 
DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
 
"Such veracity and frankness" should be the starting point in the relations between the two countries, and her country would welcome it if Belarus wishes to develop friendly and cooperative relations with North Korea from this stand, she stated.
 
The report marks Kim's first remarks carried by North Korea's official media since her criticism on Nov. 26 regarding propaganda leaflets and accompanying items sent to the North from South Korea.
 
Kim, whose official remarks have mostly focused on issues regarding Seoul, Washington or Tokyo, may have decided to speak publicly about Belarus — a diplomatically less significant subject — probably because it involved a potential summit meeting involving Kim Jong-un.
 
North Korea is currently seeking to strengthen ties with Belarus, an Eastern European nation close to Russia, after holding foreign ministers' talks in July last year.
 
During a regular press briefing, Koo Byoung-sam, spokesperson for South Korea's unification ministry, emphasized the need to monitor how bilateral relations between North Korea and Belarus evolve in the future.
 
"We once again sternly emphasize that Belarus and North Korea must adhere to the United Nations Security Council's sanctions resolutions against North Korea when engaging in bilateral relations," Koo noted.
 
Yonhap
tags Kim Yo-jong North Korea Belarus

More in North Korea

Ukraine releases New Year's messages from Kim Jong-un to North Korean troops fighting in Russia: Report

North Korean leader's powerful sister calls for "veracity and frankness' from Belarus following summit report

Japan's NATO mission draws North Korea's ire over regional military tensions

North Korean troops more combat-ready than Russian military, say POWs

U.S. imposes sanctions on North Korean network funding weapons programs through IT workers

Related Stories

Substance matters

Blind optimism

Blind optimism (KOR)

'Hostile and dangerous': Kim Jong-un’s sister condemns drills by U.S., South Korea and Japan

North Korea’s Kim Yo-jong likens South, Ukraine to 'bad dogs bred by the U.S.'
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)