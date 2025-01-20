Ukraine releases New Year's messages from Kim Jong-un to North Korean troops fighting in Russia: Report
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 16:54
-
- SEO JI-EUN
- [email protected]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly sent New Year’s messages to North Korean soldiers deployed in Russia's war against Ukraine, urging them to "fight with courage" until the end, according to a news report.
“You experienced heartbreaking sacrifices and the joys of costly battle victories, many noble combat experiences, the priceless feeling of genuine camaraderie and patriotism, all so far away from the motherland,” read one of the messages attributed to Kim, according to the Washington Post on Sunday.
“I don’t even know how I can find the words to properly encourage and express gratitude for your dedication and tireless efforts,” the letter said.
The handwritten letters written in blue ink, revealed by Ukrainian special forces, were dated Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, with Kim's signature at the end.
“Comrades! I miss you dearly. Please never forget that I constantly pray and hope for all of you to return safely and in good health,” Kim reportedly wrote. He urged the troops to “fight courageously until the day the assigned military mission is victoriously concluded.”
While the exact origins of the messages remain unclear, they may have been sent from Pyongyang or transcribed by North Korean soldiers after commanders read them aloud, according to the Post.
In addition to Kim’s messages, a small booklet found on a North Korean soldier contained handwritten lyrics to patriotic songs, including one that read, “My fate is always shared with the motherland.”
The Post interpreted the presence of such messages carried by North Korean soldiers in their pockets while on missions appearing "significantly more ideologically motivated than Russian soldiers, who often fight on contracts for large salaries."
A cache of North Korean documents seized by Ukrainian troops revealed that North Korean troops recorded their combat experiences in detail.
One document said they faced challenges due to a lack of crucial battlefield information, such as enemy strongholds and drone launch sites, leaving them unprepared. Others highlighted the deadly effectiveness of Ukrainian drones.
“In modern warfare, where real-time reconnaissance and drone strikes are conducted, failing to disperse combat teams into smaller units of two to three members could lead to significant casualties from enemy drones and artillery,” one document read.
The Post suggested that Pyongyang is using the war as a chance to "gain practical battlefield experience for potential future conflicts with the West."
Recently, Ukrainian forces have noted the reduced presence of North Korean troops in Russia's southwestern Kursk region, which has been under Ukrainian control since August. According to the Post, their absence may indicate North Koreans are "regrouping and assessing future moves” or “could be a reflection of widespread injuries and exhaustion after recent attacks" following recent attacks.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky estimated that approximately 12,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia, with as many as 4,000 killed or wounded in recent weeks.
BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)