Arrested President Yoon to skip questioning over martial law bid, lawyers say

Arrested President Yoon Suk Yeol will not appear for further questioning over his failed martial law bid Monday, his lawyers said.Yoon has been ordered by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) to appear for questioning at 10 a.m. after he failed to appear the previous day.The CIO is expected to forcibly bring him in or visit him at the Seoul Detention Center where he has been held since last Wednesday if he continues to resist the orders.Yoon was placed under formal arrest early Sunday after a court issued a warrant to extend his detention over concerns he might destroy evidence.The impeached president faces charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his short-lived imposition of martial law on Dec. 3.Yonhap