 Man arrested after breaking into Constitutional Court following Yoon’s arrest
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 12:01
A protester breaks into the Seoul Western District Court following the issuance of an arrest warrant for impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol on Jan. 19. [NEWS1]

A man who scaled a barrier into the Constitutional Court in central Seoul on Sunday after President Yoon Suk Yeol was arrested was apprehended by police later that day.
 
The Seoul Jongno Police Precinct reported that the man was arrested at 3:30 p.m. for trespassing as he attempted to enter the court in Jongno District. Police intend to question him about why he tried to enter the Constitutional Court.  
 

Following news of Yoon’s arrest earlier that morning, some of his supporters gathered in front of the Seoul Western District Court in Mapo District, western Seoul. The crowd turned violent, breaking into the building, smashing windows and engaging in scuffles with police officers.
 
In a separate incident, another man carrying a crowbar was arrested near Anguk Station in Jongno District at 4:50 p.m. on Sunday for possession of a weapon.
 
Additionally, a man was arrested for obstructing the performance of official duties at 2:40 p.m. in front of the Constitutional Court.  
 
It remains unclear whether the arrested individuals were supporters of Yoon.
 
A man in his 30s was also arrested for obstruction of official duties after shoving a police officer near the Seoul Mapo Police Precinct at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.  
 
The man reportedly refused to follow police instructions while participating in a march to the Constitutional Court from the Seoul Western District Court.

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
tags Yoon Suk Yeol Martial Law Arrest Riot Impeachment

