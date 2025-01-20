 Military commanders linked to martial law case dismissed from positions
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 18:33
From left: former Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun; Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, who served as martial law commander; Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, head of the Capital Defense Command; Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung, head of the Defense Counterintelligence Command; and Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, chief of the Army Special Warfare Command. [YONHAP]

The military on Monday approved the dismissal of four senior commanders suspected of taking part in the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived martial imposition from their positions.
 
The decision made at the disciplinary committees of the Defense Ministry and the Army, respectively, affects Lt. Gen. Yeo In-hyung, head of the Defense Counterintelligence Command; Maj. Gen. Moon Sang-ho, head of the Defense Intelligence Command; Lt. Gen. Lee Jin-woo, head of the Capital Defense Command; and Lt. Gen. Kwak Jong-keun, chief of the Army Special Warfare Command, according to the ministry.
 
The commanders are suspected of taking part in martial law operations during Yoon's botched martial law bid on Dec. 3.
 
The move is expected to go into effect on Tuesday, when the ministry will officially notify the four commanders of the decision.
 
The ministry is currently conducting a legal review of possible disciplinary measures for Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park An-su, who served as martial law commander.
 
Yonhap 
