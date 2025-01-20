More people want to keep Yoon-aligned PPP in power than not, poll results suggest
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 16:10
LEE SOO-JUNG
A public opinion poll showed on Monday that more respondents want the conservative People Power Party (PPP) to remain the ruling party than those who want to replace it.
According to survey results announced by Realmeter, 48.6 percent of 1,004 respondents answered that the PPP, aligned with impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, should maintain its position as the ruling party. On the other hand, 46.2 percent of respondents said the incumbent ruling party should be replaced. The remaining 5.2 percent said they had no particular preference.
The pollster Realmeter surveyed 1,004 eligible voters aged over 18 between last Thursday and Friday. It had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.
In the recent survey, support for the PPP rose by 7.4 percentage points compared to the previous poll. Support for aspiring ruling party replacements fell by 6.7 percentage points.
The pollster said the gap between support for the two contrasting political opinions has narrowed since the fourth week of last month, when public opinion to replace the ruling party was dominant. It also noted the “tight and tense” rivalry between the two stances.
It appeared that the PPP had recovered public support nearly 50 days after President Yoon's botched imposition of martial law on Dec. 3. Public support for the PPP dropped to 26.2 percent in the first week of December in an identical series of surveys by Realmeter.
By region, the Gyeongsang area, encompassing Busan, Ulsan and Daegu, preferred the PPP to retain presidential power, while the Chungcheong and Jeolla regions favored replacing the ruling party.
Some 60.5 percent of respondents from North Gyeongsang and Daegu said they prefer the PPP to be aligned with the next president. A total of 53.4 percent of survey participants in South Gyeongsang, Busan and Ulsan responded likewise.
In the Jeolla region, traditionally a liberal stronghold, 58.3 percent responded that the ruling party should be replaced, along with 52.8 percent of Chungcheong-based respondents.
The greater Seoul area had nearly even support for the two political preferences, with 47.3 percent of Seoulites supporting the PPP to maintain power and 46 percent rooting to dethrone the PPP from presidential power. In Incheon and Gyeonggi, 50.8 percent favored the PPP’s retention of presidential power, while 44.7 chose the opposite.
By age group, older people 60 and above and young people in their 20s preferred the PPP to maintain presidential power. Those in their 40s and 50s showed a strong inclination to replace the PPP as the presidential party.
By political affiliation, 92.6 percent of PPP supporters said the party should sustain its power in the next presidential election, while 92.6 percent of liberal DP supporters said the PPP should be ousted from the ruling party position. Among swing voters, 37.7 percent answered in favor of keeping the PPP in power, while 44.2 percent responded that the ruling party should be replaced.
In a separate question about political party affiliation, 46.5 percent of respondents identified themselves as PPP supporters. Some 39 percent said they support the liberal DP.
The Realmeter noted that it marks the first time the PPP held more public support than the DP since the third week in July. The pollster also said the gap was beyond the margin of error.
“The support for the PPP has climbed steadily for five consecutive weeks and has reached near mid-40 percent, whereas support for the DP fell below the 40 percent threshold,” the polling company said.
The minor liberal Rebuilding Korea Party posted a 4.2 percent support level, while the minor conservative Reform Party earned 1.9 percent. The Progressive Party obtained 0.7 percent. The remaining 6.5 percent identified themselves as swing voters.
