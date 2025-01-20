Police seek formal arrests of 66 pro-Yoon protesters accused of storming courthouse
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 17:14 Updated: 20 Jan. 2025, 17:23
-
- CHO JUNG-WOO
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Police said Monday they have formally sought arrest warrants for 66 protesters supporting impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol who are accused of storming the Seoul Western District Court and obstructing official duties.
In a notice to the press, the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said that they had requested arrest warrants for 66 of the 90 suspects apprehended as of Monday afternoon. Five of the suspects have already undergone arrest warrant hearings.
The National Court Administration, under the Supreme Court, estimated the damage from the break-in at 600 million to 700 million won ($483,000). According to a report obtained by DP Rep. Seo Young-kyo from the National Court Administration, walls, windows, CCTV storage devices, sculptures and essential items like desks were damaged.
Of the 66 protesters facing warrants, 46 are accused of breaking into the court in Mapo District, western Seoul. Twenty others are suspected of obstructing official duties, such as by blocking the vehicles of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO), scaling the court’s walls and assaulting police officers.
According to police, 46 of the suspects, or 51 percent, are in their 20s and 30s, though the group includes individuals ranging from teenagers to those in their 70s. Among those accused of breaking into the court, three were identified as YouTubers.
The police vowed to take "strict action" against those who committed "illegal acts," based on multiple sources such as cell phone records, collected evidence and YouTube videos.
The number of police injured in the incident has risen to 51 from 42, with seven officers reported to be in serious condition, as of Monday afternoon.
A police report submitted to a parliamentary committee revealed that around 100 protesters broke windows and entered the courthouse around 3 a.m. Sunday after news broke that the court had issued a formal arrest warrant for Yoon. At the time, about 1,300 protesters had gathered near the court.
At around 4:20 a.m., some 20 protesters brought motorcycles and police lines to the court to construct barricades and resist officers. Protesters wielded metal pipes and threw bricks at the police.
Supreme Court Justice Chun Dae-yup, who also heads the National Court Administration, testified during a parliamentary hearing on Monday that employees on duty during the incident also suffered significant psychological trauma.
About 10 court employees attempted to block the protesters by barricading the door with vending machines but were forced to evacuate to the rooftop and the basement when the court's door was breached.
According to Chun, Cha Eun-kyung, the senior judge who presided over Yoon's arrest warrant hearing, instructed staff to deliver the warrant and investigation records to the CIO before leaving the courthouse. The CIO received the warrant at 2:53 a.m. and notified the press at 2:59 a.m.
Following the announcement, Yoon’s supporters breached police barricades at 3:07 a.m., broke through the court gates and entered the building after shattering windows with forcibly seized police shields and plastic chairs. At 3:21 a.m., protesters were inside the courthouse, damaging facilities and searching for the judge who issued the warrant.
Chun said the protesters damaged the facilities in the warrant judge’s office on the seventh floor. However, the office did not belong to Cha.
Police entered the court at 3:32 a.m. and began making arrests. The situation was largely resolved by 5:15 a.m., though some protesters continued to resist and were in a standoff with the police through 7:28 a.m.
During the questioning, Chun described the break-in as “illegal violence” and said that the incident highlights a “serious crisis where the rule of law is not functioning normally.” While court operations resumed as usual on Monday, access will be restricted to verified visitors with a specific case number or purpose and complaint consultations will be suspended through Friday.
In response to the incident, the Constitutional Court on Monday announced plans to strengthen its security measures and deploy additional police personnel.
On the same day, the National Human Rights Commission canceled its Monday meeting to review a motion aimed at guaranteeing Yoon’s right to defend himself, citing the court break-in. The meeting had previously been postponed on Jan. 13 due to internal and civic group opposition.
BY CHO JUNG-WOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)