 Yoon to attend impeachment trial hearing at Constitutional Court Tuesday
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Yoon to attend impeachment trial hearing at Constitutional Court Tuesday

Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 22:26 Updated: 20 Jan. 2025, 22:35
President Yoon Suk Yeol heads toward the Seoul Detention Center in Gyeonggi after attending a questioning session held at the by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials on Jan. 15. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Yoon Suk Yeol heads toward the Seoul Detention Center in Gyeonggi after attending a questioning session held at the by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials on Jan. 15. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Yoon Suk Yeol plans to attend his impeachment trial hearing at the Constitutional Court Tuesday in person, his lawyers confirmed Monday evening.  
 
The third hearing in the impeachment trial will be held at the court in Jongno District, central Seoul, at 2 p.m. Tuesday. It will be an occasion to review evidence submitted by the parliament related to Yoon's botched martial declaration of Dec. 3.
 

Related Article

This will mark the first time an impeached president appears at a Constitutional Court trial in person. Former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye never personally attended hearings when they were impeached.  
 
Yoon was formally arrested early Sunday after being taken into custody at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi last Wednesday over suspicions that he masterminded an insurrection to overthrow the country's democratic order with his martial law decree.  
 
Yoon has been refusing to comply with a probe led by investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO). The CIO said investigators left the Seoul Detention Center at around 9:00 p.m. Monday after failing to force him to appear for interrogation and said it will try again. 
 
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea Yoon Suk Yeol constitutional court impeachment

More in Politics

Yoon to attend impeachment trial hearing at Constitutional Court Tuesday

Military commanders linked to martial law case dismissed from positions

Man who self-immolated near CIO headquarters dies

CIO moves to force Yoon to attend interrogation

Conspiracy theory about NEC, Chinese spies and U.S. military catches fire on the right

Related Stories

National Assembly begins Constitutional Court confirmation hearings ahead of Yoon's proceedings

Acting President Choi appoints two justices to Constitutional Court

Constitutional Court begins Yoon's impeachment trial, president absent for safety

Constitutional Court holds first hearing in President Yoon’s impeachment trial

Rallies take over Gwanghwamun in a bid to influence court's decision over Yoon's impeachment
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)