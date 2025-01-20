Yoon to attend impeachment trial hearing at Constitutional Court Tuesday
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 22:26 Updated: 20 Jan. 2025, 22:35
- SARAH KIM
The third hearing in the impeachment trial will be held at the court in Jongno District, central Seoul, at 2 p.m. Tuesday. It will be an occasion to review evidence submitted by the parliament related to Yoon's botched martial declaration of Dec. 3.
This will mark the first time an impeached president appears at a Constitutional Court trial in person. Former Presidents Roh Moo-hyun and Park Geun-hye never personally attended hearings when they were impeached.
Yoon was formally arrested early Sunday after being taken into custody at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang, Gyeonggi last Wednesday over suspicions that he masterminded an insurrection to overthrow the country's democratic order with his martial law decree.
Yoon has been refusing to comply with a probe led by investigators from the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO). The CIO said investigators left the Seoul Detention Center at around 9:00 p.m. Monday after failing to force him to appear for interrogation and said it will try again.
