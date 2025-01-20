Government task force begins support for Jeju Air crash victims' families

A dedicated government task force to support the families of the victims of last month's Jeju Air plane crash has officially begun operations, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said Monday.The task force will take over the responsibilities of an integrated support center established on Dec. 29, when a Jeju Air B737-800 aircraft crashed, claiming 179 lives, at Muan International Airport in South Jeolla.It involves joint efforts by the transport, interior and welfare ministries, along with the South Jeolla Province government, the Gwangju metropolitan city government, Muan County and the Korea Airports Corp.Its main office will be located in the administrative city of Sejong, with plans to establish an additional on-site office near Muan International Airport.The task force's efforts aim to provide comprehensive support to the affected families while ensuring a thorough investigation into the causes of the crash."The task force is committed to helping the families heal and return to their daily lives, and every member will approach this responsibility with the utmost dedication," a government official said.Yonhap