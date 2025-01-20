Run, run!...Eh?

A Realmeter survey announced on Jan. 20 revealed that 48.6 percent of respondents supported People Power Party (PPP)’s “continuation of governance,” while 46.2 percent favored a “change in administration” led by the Democratic Party (DP). This marks the first time that the PPP’s rating surpassed the DP's in Realmeter’s four post-impeachment surveys. The DP stated that it would “carefully assess the underlying causes without ignoring the flow of public opinion,” yet internally, the atmosphere appears one of bewilderment. [PARK YONG-SEOK]