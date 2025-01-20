Attacking a court jeopardizes democracy

A shocking and unprecedented incident occurred on Sunday when protesters claiming to support President Yoon Suk Yeol stormed the Seoul Western District Court, breaking windows and destroying property. The chaos unfolded shortly after the court issued a warrant for President Yoon’s arrest. Some protesters reportedly shouted abusive threats, called out the judge who issued the warrant by name and even ransacked the judge's private office. During the incident, several police officers attempting to quell the violence suffered serious injuries. Such an attack on a court is a flagrant denial of the rule of law and cannot be tolerated. It is deeply disheartening and shameful that an event more typical of failed states occurred in Korea in 2025.



In a liberal democracy, courts represent the “final bastion” of the rule of law. An attack on the judiciary is tantamount to rejecting democracy itself. Supreme Court Justice Chun Dae-yup, who also heads the National Court Administration, visited the scene yesterday and stated, “While I understand that public opinion is highly divided, everything must be resolved within the framework of constitutional judicial procedures if we are to safeguard this nation.” Upholding the constitutional judicial process is a fundamental principle of the rule of law and must be respected under all circumstances. Those who attempt to overturn this principle through violence are enemies of the state and adversaries of liberal democracy.



It is deeply regrettable that certain politicians not only failed to denounce the mob’s behavior but seemed to encourage it. Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker Noh Jong-myeon released a video in which People Power Party (PPP) lawmaker Yoon Sang-hyun spoke about the 17 individuals arrested for scaling the court’s walls and said, “I spoke with the [police] officials, and I believe they will likely be released soon without further consequences.” If any lawmakers are found to have incited illegal acts, they must bear the corresponding legal and political consequences. President Yoon himself, who had previously sent messages urging his supporters to "fight until the end," must also take responsibility. Though his legal team issued a statement urging peaceful protests, the damage had already been done.



The police have arrested 86 people at the scene over the past two days and are currently investigating their actions. They must also identify others involved in the court rampage and investigate whether any instigators orchestrated the violence. There is a real risk that similar attacks could extend beyond the Seoul Western District Court to other judicial institutions, including the Constitutional Court, which is currently handling President Yoon’s impeachment trial, and future criminal courts presiding over his cases. Authorities must be prepared for such scenarios.



Demonstrating the full force of the law to those who show disdain for it is not just warranted — it is essential. Law enforcement and related agencies must conduct thorough investigations and uphold a zero-tolerance policy, ensuring that all individuals responsible for undermining the nation’s judicial system are held accountable.



Translated using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.

