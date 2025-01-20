Today's fortune: Jan. 20, 2025
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 07:00
Read what today holds in store for you under the 12 signs of the zodiac, each represented by an animal. Our astrologer Cho Ku-moon explores saju (the four pillars of destiny) and geomancy for your prospects on wealth, health and love while offering advice on the direction of your luck and fortune. Check the year of your birth for today’s prediction.
Monday, Jan. 20, 2025 (Dec. 21 on the lunar calendar)
Rat
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Meeting
Lucky direction: South
1936: Keep yourself warm and cozy.
1948: Spend a relaxing day watching TV.
1960: Useful news or information might come your way.
1972: Embrace new opportunities with fresh perspectives.
1984: Work on promising, visionary tasks.
1996: Start something new or meet someone beneficial.
Ox
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1937: Enjoy the value of everyday life.
1949: A day that may bring laughter.
1961: Benefits might outweigh any losses.
1973: Starting is half the battle; just begin.
1985: Doing something is better than doing nothing.
1997: Feel hopeful and enthusiastic about new possibilities.
Tiger
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: West
1938: Eat well and take care of your health.
1950: Worrying solves nothing, so let it go.
1962: Avoid interfering and let others be.
1974: Move steadily step by step.
1986: Avoid indecision and act with clarity.
1998: Stay firm and don’t let emotions sway you.
Rabbit
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Generous
Lucky direction: North
1939: Warm yourself with hearty meals.
1951: Try a relaxing bath or soak.
1963: Moving at a slower pace may work better.
1975: Analyze the situation carefully.
1987: Accurately predict outcomes before acting.
1999: Observe the trend and follow it wisely.
Dragon
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: East
1940: Enjoy a calm and peaceful day.
1952: Unexpected moments of joy may appear.
1964: Trust your instincts.
1976: Every journey begins with a single step.
1988: Say "yes" instead of turning opportunities away.
2000: Financial opportunities or lucky encounters are possible.
Snake
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Moderate
Love: Envious
Lucky direction: North
1941: Some things are frustrating whether you act or not.
1953: Keep your generosity discreet and subtle.
1965: Avoid comparing yourself to others.
1977: Be realistic and avoid overly rosy expectations.
1989: Envy is self-defeating; rise above it.
2001: Tackle tasks before others get ahead.
Horse
Wealth: Strong
Health: Excellent
Love: Harmonious
Lucky direction: South
1942: More is better — people and resources enrich life.
1954: Lead with confidence and charisma.
1966: Small efforts add up to big results.
1978: Support flows both from above and below.
1990: Success lies in unity and collaboration.
2002: Embrace shared goals with like-minded people.
Sheep
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: West
1943: Embrace youthful energy and optimism.
1955: Anticipate good news or developments.
1967: Be proactive and take bold steps forward.
1979: A busy and productive day awaits.
1991: You may gain authority or an expanded role.
2003: Stay positive and assertive in your actions.
Monkey
Wealth: Challenging
Health: Cautious
Love: Conflicted
Lucky direction: West
1944: Avoid the cold and stay indoors.
1956: Refrain from heavy lifting or strenuous activities.
1968: Decline unnecessary appointments or gatherings.
1980: Don’t exaggerate or try to impress others.
1992: Avoid drawing attention from superiors.
2004: Take some solitary time to reflect.
Rooster
Wealth: Challenging
Health: Moderate
Love: Conflicted
Lucky direction: West
1945: Avoid overeating and stick to easily digestible meals.
1957: Rest and allow your body to recover.
1969: Separate facts from fiction in incoming information.
1981: Stay grounded amid external influences.
1993: Avoid venturing into uncertain paths.
2005: Don’t let emotions take control of your actions.
Dog
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Happy
Lucky direction: East
1946: Appreciate the good in all situations.
1958: Feel drawn to pleasing people or things.
1970: Seize the best day to enjoy life.
1982: Happiness and fulfillment will find you.
1994: Enjoy your work and find meaning in it.
2006: Find joy in little but meaningful activities.
Pig
Wealth: Moderate
Health: Good
Love: Joyful
Lucky direction: South
1935: Life now is better than the past.
1947: Live with a positive, carefree mindset.
1959: An exciting and delightful day ahead.
1971: Expect decisions or choices to be made.
1983: Pursue lucrative or meaningful work.
2007: Enjoy the thrill of shopping or rewarding yourself.
