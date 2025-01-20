 Hanwha Eagles christen new stadium Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 16:38
Spectators watch a KBO game between the Hanwha Eagles and NC Dinos at Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon on Sept. 29, 2024. The game was the Eagles' last at the venue. [YONHAP]

The Hanwha Eagles announced Monday their brand new stadium will be called "Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark."
 

The venue will replace Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon. The previous park was the oldest stadium in the KBO, having been built in 1982, and with a capacity of 12,000, it was also the smallest in the league.
 
The Eagles said they ran a fan survey last year and then had brand experts analyze candidates based on their suitability and distinctiveness.
 
The Eagles added that they wanted to highlight the name of their home city in a show of appreciation for their loyal fan base.
 
The 20,000-seat stadium had been tentatively named Daejeon Baseball Dream Park and then Hanwha Life Ballpark before local fans called for the inclusion of "Daejeon" in the name.
 
The new ballpark will host the 2025 KBO All-Star Game.
 
The Eagles, despite missing the postseason for the sixth consecutive year in 2024, led the KBO with a record 47 sellouts.

Yonhap
