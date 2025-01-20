KBO teams travel overseas for spring training this week

With the start of the new season about two months away, teams in the KBO will start traveling to their spring training sites around the world this week.The defending champions, the Kia Tigers, will be one of three clubs traveling Wednesday, with manager Lee Bum-ho and a few veteran players leading the way to Irvine, California. A second group of Tigers players will join them Thursday.Also traveling Wednesday will be the Samsung Lions, who lost to the Tigers in the 2024 Korean Series, and the Hanwha Eagles. The Lions will train in Guam before heading over to Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, while the Eagles will set up shop in Melbourne.The LG Twins sent six veteran players to Arizona last Wednesday, and the rest of the team will travel Thursday. Also on Thursday, the SSG Landers will fly farther east to Florida, where they will train at Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach. The Kiwoom Heroes will also travel to Arizona on Thursday.Two more clubs will travel Friday, with the Lotte Giants heading to Taiwan and the Doosan Bears going to Sydney.On Sunday, it will be the KT Wiz traveling to another Australian city, Geelong.The NC Dinos will be the last team to leave Korea for spring training. They are scheduled to travel to Arizona on Jan. 30, the last day of the Lunar New Year holiday.Teams will split their spring training into two sections. After early workouts from late January to mid-February, they will be in Japan or Taiwan for the final stretch that will include scrimmages against other KBO clubs or local teams. They are scheduled to return home in early March.The 2025 regular season will begin March 22, the earliest start to a season in league history by one day. The 2024 season, which opened March 23, held the previous record.Yonhap