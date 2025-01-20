제시 린가드, 2025시즌 FC서울 주장 낙점
Published: 20 Jan. 2025, 09:39
Jesse Lingard named FC Seoul captain for 2025 season
제시 린가드, 2025 시즌 FC서울 주장 낙점
Korea JoongAng Daily 7면 기사
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2024
FC Seoul announced Wednesday that the club has appointed Jesse Lingard as captain for the 2025 K League 1 season.
appoint: 임명하다
captain: 주장
FC서울은 제시 린가드를 2025 K리그1 시즌 주장으로 임명했다고 수요일(1월 15일) 발표했다.
The English midfielder will lead the capital side alongside vice-captain Kim Jin-su.
alongside: ~와/과 함께
영국 출신 미드필더인 그는 부주장 김진수와 함께 팀을 이끌 예정이다.
Lingard also wore the captain’s armband in the second half of last season after earning it in June.
captain’s armband: 주장 완장
린가드는 지난 6월 주장 완장을 처음 찬 뒤 지난 시즌 후반기에도 완장을 차고 뛰었다.
The 2025 campaign will mark Lingard’s second season with FC Seoul. He joined the club in February last year on a two-year deal with an option to extend for an additional year.
deal: 계약
2025 시즌은 린가드가 FC서울과 보내는 두 번째 시즌이다. 그는 지난해 2월 2년에 추가로 1년을 연장하는 계약을 맺고 구단에 합류했다.
The former Manchester United midfielder initially struggled to integrate into the squad last season, even drawing criticism from FC Seoul manager Kim Gi-dong, who famously said about Lingard, “Fame doesn’t win football games. If it did, I would have brought in a famous retired player.” However, Lingard made significant progress as the season unfolded.
integrate: 통합되다, 하나가 되다
significant: 상당한, 현저한, 아주 큰
unfold: 펴다, 펼치다
맨체스터 유나이티드에서 미드필더로 뛰었던 그는 지난 시즌 초기에는 팀에 적응하는 데 어려움을 겪었다. 이 때문에 FC서울 김기동 감독으로부터 “이름값으로 축구하는 것 아니다. 그러려면 은퇴 선수를 데려오는 게 낫다.”라는 비난을 샀다. 그러나 린가드는 시즌이 진행되며 상당한 진전을 보였다.
His arrival also had a noticeable impact on FC Seoul’s attendance figures. His home debut on March 10 drew 51,670 fans, setting a new club record and surpassing the previous high of 47,899, achieved during a match against Suwon Samsung Bluewings in 2016.
noticeable: 뚜렷한
attendance figure: 관중 수
surpass: 능가하다, 뛰어넘다
린가드의 FC서울 합류는 관중 수에도 뚜렷한 영향을 끼쳤다. 지난해 3월 10일 치른 홈 경기 데뷔전은 5만1670명의 팬을 끌어모으면서 구단 신기록을 세웠다. 이는 2016년 수원 삼성 블루윙즈와의 경기에서 달성한 관중 기록 4만7899명을 뛰어넘었다.
Lingard’s captaincy begins with FC Seoul’s 2025 season opener against Jeju SK in Jeju on Feb. 15. The team will then return to Seoul for their first home game on Feb. 22, facing newly-promoted FC Anyang.
captaincy: 주장 임기
opener: 첫 경기
newly-promoted: 새로 승격된
린가드의 주장 임기는 2월 15일 제주에서 FC서울이 제주 SK를 상대로 치르는 2025 시즌 첫 경기 시작한다. 이후 서울로 돌아와 FC서울은 이후 서울로 돌아와 2월 22일 첫 홈 경기에서 새로 승격한 FC안양과 맞선다.
FC Seoul finished fourth in the 12-team league last season but failed to end their trophy drought, which has persisted since their league title win in 2016.
trophy drought: 우승 가뭄
persist: 지속되다
FC서울은 지난 시즌 12팀으로 이뤄진 리그에서 최종 4위에 올랐지만 2016년 이후 지속된 우승 가뭄을 해소하는 데는 실패했다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)