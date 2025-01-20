KFA's request for presidential election rejected by national watchdog

Neymar says Mbappé was 'a little jealous' of Messi at PSG

[VIDEO] Kvaratskhelia's first words at Paris Saint-Germain

Tottenham's winless league streak extends to six after 3-2 defeat to Everton

Related Stories

Son Heung-min rejoins Spurs for preseason training

Spurs headed back on track, Son voted King of the Match

Despite goal from Son, Spurs finish with disappointing draw against West Ham

Barcelona on the prowl as Spurs still yet to extend Son Heung-min contract

Son scores another as Spurs crush Everton in 5-0 win