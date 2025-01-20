An Se-young dominates at India Open to clinch second title of the year
Published: 20 Jan. 2025
Badminton star An Se-young clinched victory in the women’s singles at the India Open in New Delhi on Sunday, securing her second consecutive international title of the year.
An dominated the final against Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand, winning 21-12 and 21-9 for a perfect 2-0 win.
The 22-year-old’s path to victory was flawless, winning every match in the tournament 2-0.
The India Open victory follows her win at the Malaysia Open on Jan. 12. These back-to-back wins reflect her ongoing success on the international stage.
An has enjoyed a title-rich career since making her international debut at age 13, winning numerous trophies and reaching the pinnacle of her career last year by claiming a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.
She capped off 2024 with four international titles — the Malaysia Open, French Open, Singapore Open and China Masters — in addition to the gold medal in Paris.
The Olympic gold medalist also used her success as a platform to highlight issues with the Badminton Korea Association (BKA) after her Olympic win, leading the Sports Ministry to launch an investigation. This prompted the BKA to scrap irregular practices, such as limiting non-national team players from competing internationally and forcing players to wear only uniforms bearing BKA sponsors.
A full slate of HSBC Badminton World Federation (BWF) Tour events awaits An this year, offering opportunities to further hone her skills before competing in the sport’s most prestigious event, the BWF World Championships, in August.
An has already won one gold and one bronze medal at the World Championships, as well as two gold medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023, where she became the first female Korean player to top the podium in women’s singles in 29 years.
