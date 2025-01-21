 FX trading by Korean banks hit all-time high last year, BOK says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

FX trading by Korean banks hit all-time high last year, BOK says

Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 18:22
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 2,520.05 points on Jan. 21, down 3.50 points, or 0.14 percent, from the previous trading session. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi closing at 2,520.05 points on Jan. 21, down 3.50 points, or 0.14 percent, from the previous trading session. [YONHAP]

Daily foreign exchange (FX) trading by banks in Korea reached an all-time high in 2024 on increased demand for cross-border trading and transactions of currency-related derivatives amid heightened market volatility, central bank data showed Tuesday.
 
The daily FX turnover, including trading of derivatives, came to an average of $68.96 billion last year, up 4.6 percent from $65.96 billion a year earlier, according to data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
 
It marked the largest figure since the central bank began compiling relevant data under the current statistic standards in 2008.
 
The growth was attributable to the rising currency exchange demand for exports and imports, as well as the growth in foreigners' domestic stock trading and local investors' investment in overseas securities, the BOK said.
 
Last year, Korea's exports advanced 8.2 percent from a year earlier to set a new annual record of $683.8 billion on the back of solid shipments of semiconductors.
 
The weak Korean won and the subsequent need for hedging also led to the surge in daily FX trading.
 
The Korean won sank to around 1,450 won against the U.S. dollar, the lowest in nearly 16 years, and has since stayed well below that level amid uncertainties at home and abroad.
 
The daily average turnover for FX derivatives went up 7.8 percent to $43.29 billion last year, while the figure on the spot FX market shed 0.5 percent to $25.67 billion, the data showed.

Yonhap
tags korea trading

More in Finance

FX trading by Korean banks hit all-time high last year, BOK says

Kospi closes lower as Trump's tariff plans trigger concerns

Kospi opens higher as Trump delays tariff imposition on first day in office

Korea's producer prices rise for second month on weak won, oil prices

Kospi slides 0.14% as Trump policies weigh on investor sentiment

Related Stories

Korean brokerages halt U.S. market access after platform crashes

Intra-group transactions decline in 2020, FTC reports

Kospi edges up as investors favor shipbuilding and airlines over tech

Won falls below 1,470 per dollar as Korea's political uncertainty grows

Korea's shares open nearly 2% lower on Wall Street losses
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)