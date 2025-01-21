 Kospi opens higher as Trump delays tariff imposition on first day in office
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens higher as Trump delays tariff imposition on first day in office

Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 10:38
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi opening on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

 
Shares got off to a strong start Tuesday as new U.S. President Donald Trump has not immediately imposed tariffs on his first day in office.
 
The Kospi added 25.16 points, or 1 percent, to 2,545.21 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
Trump started his second term Monday, vowing for his "America First" policy on immigration, tariffs and energy.
 
However, he held off on immediate tariffs during his first day while signing an order to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement.
 
In Seoul, most shares opened higher.
 
Samsung Electronics rose 1.31 percent, and SK hynix jumped 3.3 percent.
 
Hyundai Motor advanced 1.2 percent, and Kia increased 2.57 percent.
 
Energy shares were strong as state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. and Korea Gas Corp. gained 2.41 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.
 
The local currency was trading at 1,435 won against the U.S. dollar at 9:15 a.m., down 15.6 won from the previous session.

Yonhap
tags Korea Kospi market shares

More in Finance

Kospi opens higher as Trump delays tariff imposition on first day in office

Korea's producer prices rise for second month on weak won, oil prices

Kospi slides 0.14% as Trump policies weigh on investor sentiment

Trump meme coin launch drives Solana to record high

Kospi opens higher ahead of Trump inauguration

Related Stories

Kospi opens lower as auto and financial shares weigh on gains

Kospi rises 1% following Fed rate cut, won strengthens

Kospi falls 1.3% in early trading, tracking overnight Wall Street losses

Kospi opens lower as semiconductor and auto shares see profit-taking

Kospi drops sharply as Fed signals fewer rate cuts for 2025
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)