 Auto industry experts call on gov't to revise zero-emission vehicle target
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Auto industry experts call on gov't to revise zero-emission vehicle target

Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 18:24
[YONHAP]

[YONHAP]

Automotive industry experts on Tuesday urged the government to revise its ambitious target of deploying 4.5 million zero-emission vehicles by 2030, part of the nation's greenhouse gas reduction goals, to align with practical realities.
 
Yoon Kyung-sun, executive managing director of the Korea Automobile & Mobility Association (KAMA), called the country's goal of deploying 4.5 million zero-emission vehicles by 2030 "extremely ambitious."
 
"With only 146,000 electric vehicles sold last year, achieving annual sales of 600,000 to 700,000 units by 2030, even with all policy tools in place, will be highly challenging," Yoon said in a meeting with industry experts.
 
Yoon warned that overly aggressive reduction policies would only increase reliance on China's electric vehicle (EV) industry, which is well known for its cost competitiveness.
 
"Even Europe, which enforces the world's strictest environmental regulations, is experiencing growing dependence on Chinese EVs. This has sparked calls to reconsider bans on internal combustion engine vehicles and ease regulations," Yoon said.
 
KAMA President Kang Nam-hoon also emphasized the need to explore diverse emission reduction methods to achieve greenhouse gas mitigation goals without compromising on realistic zero-emission vehicle targets for 2030.

Yonhap
tags korea auto ev

More in Industry

Hyundai, Kia vehicle sales in Europe fall 3.9% on-year in 2024

Hyundai, Kia suppliers raked in $62 billion revenue in 2023

Auto industry experts call on gov't to revise zero-emission vehicle target

Korea, Malaysia enter sixth round of free trade talks

Korea to allocate $20.8 billion to R&D in next budget

Related Stories

Samsung SDI shows off latest batteries at Auto Shanghai

Kia suspends Sohari plant as chip shortage continues

Korea's auto exports hit new high in March amid overall trade deficits

Demand for eco-friendly cars drives auto exports up 25% in January

Automative chips in spotlight as EV popularity booms
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)