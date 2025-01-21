 Coach pop-up opens at Lotte Department Store
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Coach pop-up opens at Lotte Department Store

Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 17:25
 
Models introduce Lotte Department Store's "Coach Matin Kim" pop-up event on Jan. 21. [LOTTE DEPARTMENT STORE]

Models introduce Lotte Department Store's "Coach Matin Kim" pop-up event on Jan. 21. [LOTTE DEPARTMENT STORE]

 
Models introduce Lotte Department Store's "Coach Matin Kim" pop-up event on Jan. 21.
 
The pop-up, located on the first basement floor of Lotte Department Store's Jamsil branch, runs from Jan. 21 through Feb. 2. The brand is a collaboration between Coach and popular K-fashion brand Matin Kim, and 25 representative products will be on display at the store.
tags Lotte Department Store Coach

More in Industry

Hyundai, Kia vehicle sales in Europe fall 3.9% on-year in 2024

Hyundai, Kia suppliers raked in $62 billion revenue in 2023

Auto industry experts call on gov't to revise zero-emission vehicle target

Korea, Malaysia enter sixth round of free trade talks

Korea to allocate $20.8 billion to R&D in next budget

Related Stories

Department stores investing big into refurbishment and makeovers

Cheers

Lotte lights up, Shinsegae shines as Christmas festivity comes to town

Lotte Department Store's Dongtan branch opens

Shopping patterns evolve as the pandemic drags on
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)