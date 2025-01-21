Coach pop-up opens at Lotte Department Store
Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 17:25
Models introduce Lotte Department Store's "Coach Matin Kim" pop-up event on Jan. 21.
The pop-up, located on the first basement floor of Lotte Department Store's Jamsil branch, runs from Jan. 21 through Feb. 2. The brand is a collaboration between Coach and popular K-fashion brand Matin Kim, and 25 representative products will be on display at the store.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)