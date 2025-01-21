 Coupang executives testify on delivery driver working conditions at National Assembly
Coupang executives testify on delivery driver working conditions at National Assembly

Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 17:28
Coupang Logistics Service CEO Hong Yong-jun opens a Rocket Fresh delivery bag at a hearing with the National Assembly's Environment and Labor Committee on the afternoon of Jan. 21. Executives, including Hong and Coupang Representative Director of Business Management Kang Han-seung, testified regarding the working conditions of the company's delivery drivers following the death of a company worker last May. [YONHAP]

Coupang Logistics Service CEO Hong Yong-jun opens a Rocket Fresh delivery bag at a hearing with the National Assembly's Environment and Labor Committee on the afternoon of Jan. 21. 
 
Executives, including Hong and Coupang Representative Director of Business Management Kang Han-seung, testified regarding the working conditions of the company's delivery drivers following the death of a company worker last May. CEO Bom Kim was notably absent from the hearing, citing obligations related to Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington.
 
