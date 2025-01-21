Hyundai, Kia vehicle sales in Europe fall 3.9% on-year in 2024

Combined vehicle sales of leading Korean automakers Hyundai Motor and Kia in Europe fell 3.9 percent on-year in 2024, industry data showed Tuesday.According to the data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA), Hyundai Motor and Kia sold a combined 1,063,517 units in Europe last year.ACEA data showed Hyundai Motor's sales stayed nearly unchanged from a year earlier at 534,360 units, while those of Kia dropped 7.5 percent to 529,157 units.The combined market share of Hyundai and Kia in Europe for 2024 was tallied at 8.2 percent, down 0.4 percentage point from the previous year.Hyundai Motor Group said it succeeded in surpassing sales of over 1 million units in Europe for the fourth straight year.For the month of December, the Korean automakers sold 79,066 units combined, up 2.7 percent from a year ago.Hyundai Motor's sales reached 44,634 units for the month, up 4.4 percent, while those of Kia inched up 0.5 percent to 34,432 units.Yonhap