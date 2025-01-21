 Jin Air rakes in record $1 billion revenue in 2024
Jin Air rakes in record $1 billion revenue in 2024

Published: 21 Jan. 2025, 17:29
 
Passengers wait to check in at a Jin Air counter in Incheon International Airport’s Terminal 2 on the afternoon of Jan. 21. The budget airline announced Jan. 20 that it had achieved record revenue of 1.46 trillion won ($1.01 billion) in 2024, with passengers exceeding 10 million for the first time. [YONHAP]

