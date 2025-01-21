Korea, Malaysia enter sixth round of free trade talks

Korea's industry ministry said Tuesday that it had launched the sixth round of negotiations with Malaysia on a bilateral FTA as part of efforts to broaden its trade portfolio.The latest round of talks will span four days via teleconferencing, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.The two sides plan to focus on 11 sectors, including goods, services, investment, economic cooperation and the digital industry, the ministry added.In March 2024, the two nations agreed to resume the talks after a five-year hiatus.Korea already has an FTA with Asean, but it seeks to deepen economic ties with individual members through separate free trade deals.Yonhap