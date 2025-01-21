Korea to allocate $20.8 billion to R&D in next budget

The government plans to allocate 30 trillion won ($20.8 billion) for research and development (R&D) projects in its budget for next year, acting President Choi Sang-mok said Tuesday.“The government will swiftly and effectively execute this year's R&D budget of 29.6 trillion won,” Choi said during his remarks at a meeting with scientists for the new year. He added that next year's plan will focus on innovative R&D initiatives, with a proposed budget of around 30 trillion won.This year's R&D budget marks a near 12 percent increase from that of last year, when R&D spending faced significant cuts.For 2025, the government has earmarked 7.1 trillion won for advanced technologies, including 1.2 trillion won dedicated to developing a next-generation AI ecosystem and artificial general intelligence.“We will boldly expand investments in critical fields, including the three major game changers — AI, biotechnology and quantum technology,” Choi said.Yonhap